Business Standard

Saturday, February 08, 2025 | 07:22 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Delhi Assembly election 2025 results: Counting of votes begins on 70 seats

Delhi Assembly election 2025 results: Counting of votes begins on 70 seats

The results will determine whether the AAP secures a fourth consecutive term or if the BJP returns to power after 27 years. Early trends are expected within the initial hours

Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly election results: The national capital is witnessing a three-way contest between the Congress, BJP and AAP. (Photos: X/@RahulGandhi, @narendramodi, @arvindkejriwal)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 7:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The counting of votes is underway for the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday. The results will determine whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secures a fourth consecutive term or if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returns to power after 27 years. Early trends are expected within the initial hours.
 
The AAP emerged dominant in Delhi politics by winning 67 out of 70 seats in 2015 and retaining power in 2020 with 62 seats. A victory will reinforce party chief Arvind Kejriwal's political stature, who has been battling a corruption charges. On the other hand, a win for BJP would mark the party's return to power after 27 years. The Congress, which was once synonymous with power in Delhi, is seeking a revival after being out of power since 2013. 
 
 

Exit poll predictions and party claims

 
Most exit polls suggested the BJP holding an edge over AAP, which has ruled Delhi since 2015. A poll of polls of five major agencies indicates the BJP securing 38-43 seats, while the AAP is projected to win 26-32 seats. The Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 years under Sheila Dikshit, is expected to remain a marginal player, with 0-1 seats.
 
The BJP last secured a majority in Delhi in 1993, the Union Territory’s first Assembly election since 1956. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva predicted nearly 50 seats for his party. AAP dismissed the forecasts, expressing confidence in forming the government with Arvind Kejriwal as chief minister for a fourth term.

Also Read

Delhi Assembly elections: Congress, AAP, BJP

Delhi election results 2025 LIVE updates: Counting of votes for all 70 seats to begin shortly

Kalkaji Assembly election result: Ramesh Bidhuri, Atishi, Alka Lamba

Kalkaji Assembly result 2025: Atishi up against Ramesh Bidhuri, Alka Lamba

New Delhi Assembly election result: Sandeep Dikshit, Arvind Kejriwal and Parvesh Verma

New Delhi Assembly result 2025: Arvind Kejriwal up against Parvesh Verma

VK Saxena

Delhi elections 2025 highlights: LG orders probe into BJP's alleged poaching of AAP candidates

Parvesh Verma, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly election D-Day: Will BJP storm to power or AAP fight back?

 
Meanwhile, Kejriwal held a meeting with party candidates on Friday, asserting that AAP will secure over 50 seats despite exit poll predictions. Senior leader Gopal Rai revealed that ground reports indicated a close contest in 7-8 constituencies.
 

Tight security in place

 
Delhi Police have deployed 10,000 personnel, including two paramilitary companies per counting centre, to secure 19 counting centres for Saturday's Assembly election results. Special Commissioner Devesh Chandra Srivastava said only authorised personnel are permitted inside, with mobile phone use strictly prohibited. 
 
Two paramilitary companies will guard each centre, while Delhi Police will handle external security. Metal frame detectors, hand-held scanners, and X-ray machines are in place. Anti-sabotage checks have been completed. An additional DCP will oversee law and order at each site. 
 
Police are coordinating with returning officers and political parties to maintain peace. PCR vans and traffic police will ensure smooth vehicular movement during the process.
 
Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Alice Vaz announced the deployment of 5,000 personnel, including counting supervisors and assistants. Five VVPATs will be randomly selected per constituency to ensure transparency in the counting process.

More From This Section

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Anti-corruption team barred entry to Kejriwal's home amid 'Op Lotus' row

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Kejriwal alleges poaching bid ahead of poll results; BJP threatens action

BJP, Maharashtra

Two more exit polls predict massive win for BJP in Delhi Assembly elections

AAP, Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi polls: How India's once-vaunted third party AAP has lost its shine

Delhi Assembly elections: Congress, AAP, BJP

Delhi Assembly elections: Most exit polls give BJP clear edge over AAP

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Parvesh Verma Delhi Assembly Elections Aam Aadmi Party AAP Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Congress Indian National Congress Sandeep Dikshit BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 7:00 AM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEDelhi Election Results 2025 LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Delhi Election 2025 Results DateDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon