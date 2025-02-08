Business Standard

Saturday, February 08, 2025 | 01:21 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Memes flood social media as BJP gains in Delhi election results 2025

Memes flood social media as BJP gains in Delhi election results 2025

As BJP takes a strong lead in the Delhi Election 2025 results, social media is flooded with memes and reactions, capturing the excitement and tension of the high-stakes battle

Delhi Assembly results

Delhi Assembly results

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The counting of votes  for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 began at 8 am on Saturday, with early trends showing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taking a strong lead. As of 12 pm, BJP is ahead on 46 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading on 24 seats, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).  
 
While the numbers continue to shift, social media users have turned to humour and political commentary, flooding platforms with memes and reactions about the election battle.     
   
   
 

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman Budget

Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman's tax rebate decision sparks meme-fest online

Nirmala Sitharaman Budget

Union Budget 2025: Middle class awaits Sitharaman, memes take over

TikTok

All eyes on Trump as Tiktok ban takes effect; internet flooded with memes

Donald Trump, Trump, Melania Trump

Melania trumps Donald in meme coin race, $MELANIA grabs $5 bn in market cap

Donald Trump,Trump

$TRUMP meme coin nears $6 bn in market value ahead of Jan 20 inauguration

   
   
   
 

Delhi voter turnout: Highest in North East, Lowest in South East

 
The voter turnout in Delhi stood at 60.54 per cent, according to the ECI data. The North East district recorded the highest polling percentage at 66.25 per cent, while the South East district had the lowest turnout at 56.40 per cent.
 

AAP vs BJP: A high-stakes battle

 
The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is seeking a third consecutive term, while BJP aims to reclaim power in the capital after 27 years. The voting for all 70 Assembly seats took place on February 5, with counting underway to determine the next government in Delhi.  
 
With BJP maintaining a strong lead and AAP attempting to narrow the gap, the final outcome will be crucial for Delhi’s political landscape.  Stay tuned for live updates on Delhi Assembly election 2025 results.

More From This Section

Delhi polls results

Delhi election result LIVE: BJP set for big win after 27 yrs, Cong on course for 3rd straight duck

BJP Flag, BJP

Delhi result: Celebrations start at BJP HQs as trends show decisive lead

Anna Hazare Arvind Kejriwal

WATCH: Anna Hazare slams Kejriwal as AAP falls behind BJP in Delhi polls

BJP, AAP

Who is winning Delhi polls? Both AAP & BJP workers begin celebrations

Sandeep Dikshit, Congress leader

Sheila Dikshit still alive in every home: Latika, sister of Sandeep Dikshit

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Narendra Modi memes Delhi Assembly Elections AAP BJP BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEPatparganj Assembly resultJangpura Election Results 2025Okhla Elections 2025Adarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Patparganj Assembly resultGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon