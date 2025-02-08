Business Standard

Meet Parvesh Sahib Singh, ex-CM's son who defeated Arvind Kejriwal

Meet Parvesh Sahib Singh, ex-CM's son who defeated Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi election results 2025: By the end of the 11th round of counting (out of 13), Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma had established a lead of 3,000 votes, while Arvind Kejriwal's tally stood at 22,057

Delhi election results 2025: BJP's Parvesh Verma launched the campaign 'Remove Kejriwal, Save the Nation', criticising the AAP government for failing to deliver on key promises. | Credit: Facebook

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), once renowned for its dominance in Delhi politics, is on the brink of losing its stronghold in the national capital. This follows two consecutive landslide victories in the Delhi Assembly elections- in 2015 and then, in 2020.  
 
Adding to the shock is the performance of AAP’s national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, who suffered a defeat at the hands of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma in the New Delhi constituency.  
 
By the end of the 14th round of vote counting, Verma retained a decisive lead of over 4,000 votes, while Kejriwal’s tally stood at 25,999. With this win, Verma has become the key contender for the position of Delhi’s chief minister. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit was in third place with just 4,254 votes as of mid-day.    "The best thing is that the government can work in tandem with PM Modi. This will bring PM Modi's vision to Delhi, I attribute this win to him. I would like to thank the people of Delhi, this is a win for all Delhiites, it's a win for PM Modi," said Parvesh Verma when asked about the BJP win in Delhi.
 
 
Historically, the winner of the New Delhi seat has often gone on to assume the role of chief minister — whether it was Congress’ Sheila Dikshit or AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal. However, earlier in the day, BJP’s Delhi unit chief, Virendra Sachdeva, stated that the party’s high command would make the final decision on the chief ministerial candidate should the BJP secure victory in the elections.  
 
Who is Parvesh Verma? 

Parvesh Verma comes from a prominent political family in Delhi. He is the son of former BJP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma. His uncle, Azad Singh, previously served as the mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and contested the 2013 Assembly elections from the Mundka constituency on a BJP ticket.  
 
Born in 1977, Verma attended Delhi Public School, RK Puram, before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi. He later pursued an MBA at the Fore School of Management.  
 
His political career began in 2013 when he won a seat in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, representing Mehrauli. He later transitioned to national politics, securing a victory in the West Delhi parliamentary constituency in 2014. He was re-elected with a significant margin in 2019, winning by 578,000 votes.  
 
During his tenure as an MP, Verma has been a member of the Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of Members of Parliament and has served on the Standing Committee on Urban Development.  
 
Ahead of the 2025 Delhi elections, Verma launched the campaign "Remove Kejriwal, Save the Nation," criticising the AAP government for failing to deliver on key promises. He has been particularly vocal about issues such as pollution, women’s safety, and civic infrastructure, accusing the Delhi administration of neglecting these concerns. One of his primary criticisms was the government's unfulfilled pledge to clean the Yamuna River, which remains a pressing environmental challenge for the city.

Topics : Parvesh Verma Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Assembly Elections BJP AAP Congress Sheila Dikshit

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

