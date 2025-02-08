Business Standard

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi seat to BJP's Parvesh Verma

Delhi Assembly election result 2025: The BJP is ahead in 47 out of 70 Assembly seats, while the AAP has 23 seats

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal has lost from the New Delhi constituency, a seat that has been the party's stronghold for the last decade. 
 
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma has emerged victorious, securing 28.448 votes.  Kejriwal's vote tally stood at 24,583, while Verma had 28448 votes after 12/13 rounds of counting.  Five hours into the vote counting, trends indicate that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead in 47 of the 70 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has secured leads in 23 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections. The Congress, aiming for a revival after poor showings in the last two elections, appears headed for another setback with no wins in sight. 

Verma takes a comfortable lead

 
By the 12th round of counting in the 13-round process, Verma had built a lead of over 3,000 votes, while Kejriwal's vote count stood at 24,583. 
 
 
"The best thing is that the government can work in tandem with PM Modi. This will bring PM Modi's vision to Delhi, I attribute this win to him. I would like to thank the people of Delhi, this is a win for all Delhiites, it's a win for PM Modi," said Parvesh Verma in response to the BJP’s victory in Delhi.  
 
Traditionally, winning the New Delhi seat has often paved the way for the chief minister's position, as seen with leaders like Congress' Sheila Dikshit and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal. However, earlier in the day, BJP’s Delhi unit chief, Virendra Sachdeva, emphasised that the party’s high command would have the final say on selecting a chief ministerial candidate if the BJP wins the elections.  

Who is Parvesh Verma?  

Parvesh Verma hails from an influential political family in Delhi. He is the son of former BJP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma. His uncle, Azad Singh, has also held political office, serving as the mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and contesting the 2013 Assembly elections from Mundka on a BJP ticket.  

Born in 1977, Verma completed his schooling at Delhi Public School, RK Puram, before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi. He later pursued an MBA at the Fore School of Management.  
 
His political journey began in 2013 when he won a seat in the Delhi Legislative Assembly from Mehrauli. He later shifted to national politics, securing a win in the West Delhi parliamentary constituency in 2014. He was re-elected in 2019 with a significant margin of 578,000 votes.
 

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

