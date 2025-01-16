Delhi Polls: Police bring Tahir Hussain to DM office for filing nomination

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate from Delhi's Mustafabad seat, Tahir Hussain on Thursday was brought to the DM office in Nandnagri by the Delhi Police for filing of nomination papers for the upcoming Delhi elections.

Hussain was granted custody parole by Delhi's Karkardooma Court today to file his nomination.

Delhi AIMIM General Secretary, Haji Mehardeen Rangrez asserted that the party candidate will win the Mustafabad seat.

"Today, nomination papers will be filed. After this, we will go to the court seeking interim bail for Tahir Hussain to campaign for elections. He is going to win from Mustafabad," he said.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai granted custody parole to Hussain. The court has also directed to take Tahir Husain to the office of SDM Karawal Nagar for nomination on January 16, and again on January 17 if in case his nomination is not completed on January 16.

He was granted custody parole by the High Court in Ankit Sharma's murder case on Tuesday. His interim bail plea was dismissed by the High Court.

Also Read

Tahir Hussain has 11 cases against him related to the Delhi Riots case including one registered under a Money laundering case.

Before the High Court, it was submitted that Tahir Hussain in custody since March 2020. He has already undergone half of the sentence in the money laundering against him.

On the other, his plea was opposed by the Delhi Police. It was submitted that contesting elections is not a fundamental right. Allegations against him are serious and he is a threat to society.

Another accused in the larger conspiracy of Delhi riots 2020 Shifa Ur Rehman has also been given a ticket by AIMIM to contest the Delhi Assembly election.

Karkardooma Court has also granted custody parole to Shifa Ur Rahman to file election nomination on the same dates.