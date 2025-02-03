Speaking at a public gathering in Seemapuri, she said, “Modiji says that I'm not able to work because of Nehruji. Arvind Kejriwal says that I'm not able to work because of Modiji. I've never seen such cry baby leaders in my life.”

The Congress general secretary also criticised PM Modi for highlighting Sonia Gandhi’s comments regarding President Droupadi Murmu, following the President’s address to a joint session of Parliament on Friday.

"Modiji that day said about my mother that she had insulted the President. What kind of issue did they raise? One elderly woman is expressing her sympathy for another elderly woman, saying that "bechari Rashtrapati ji thak gayi hongi, ek ghante ka bhashan unko padhna pada" (President would have been tired as she was made to read out an address for an hour). They attempted to make this an election issue, saying it is an insult. You are insulting the people of the country who are struggling due to inflation and unemployment, they are not getting pensions and safai karamcharis are troubled, and you are talking about these useless things," she said.

Priyanka also urged voters to hold leaders accountable and push them to address pressing issues. Following the President’s address, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were seen discussing the speech in the Parliament complex.

A video circulating on social media purportedly captured Sonia Gandhi commenting on the President’s speech, saying, "The poor lady, the President, was getting very tired by the end... She could hardly speak, poor thing."

Reacting to this, PM Modi launched a strong attack on the Congress, accusing its "shahi parivar" of disrespecting President Murmu, who comes from a tribal background, and demanded an apology.

Priyanka also recalled how her father, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, interacted directly with people and faced criticism over unfinished work. Comparing this with the present leadership, she remarked, “Try and scold PM Modi and you will be put in jail. I have seen in UP some 'mahila mitrs' were beaten up for demonstration.”

Taking a swipe at Delhi former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, she pointed out that his political journey began with claims of honesty while branding others as corrupt. "Kejriwal came based on honesty, but what happened? The liquor scam took place," she said. She also questioned Modi’s claims of integrity, stating, "Modi ji said we are honest and these Congress people are thieves. What honesty has he shown in the last 10 years?"

Delhi Assembly elections

The Delhi Assembly elections on all 70 Assembly constituencies will be held on February 5, with vote counting is scheduled for February 8.

Date of issue of gazette notification: January 10

Last date of nominations: January 17

Date for scrutiny of nominations: January 18

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: January 20

Date of poll: February 5

Date of counting: February 8

Date before which election shall be completed: February 10

(With agency inputs)