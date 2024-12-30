Business Standard

Kejriwal announces Rs 18,000 per month to Hindu priests, Sikh granthis

Kejriwal announces Rs 18,000 per month to Hindu priests, Sikh granthis

Delhi Assembly elections: Arvind Kejriwal announced that the registration for 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojna' will start from December 31

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a scheme for Hindu priests and Sikh granthis, promising a monthly monetary aid of Rs 18,000 if his party returns to power in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Kejriwal said, "AAP will launch 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojna' after returning to power in Delhi." 
Kejriwal said that the registration for the scheme will begin on December 31 (Tuesday). "I will be visiting Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place tomorrow to start the registration of this scheme," he said.
 
He added, "This is happening for the first time in the country. The priest is a class that has carried forward the rituals from generation to generation. They never paid attention to their family and we never paid attention to them."  The former chief minister further said, “I request the BJP not to create hurdles in the registration process. Blocking this will be akin to committing a sin as they are our bridge to God." 
AAP's latest announcement is in continuation to its series of welfare initiatives for Delhi residents. Previously, Kejriwal launched the Sanjeevani scheme for senior citizens, followed by the Mahila Samman Yojana, and now a monthly salary programme for priests. 
 
  Sanjeevani Yojana 
The Sanjeevani Yojana is a free healthcare programme for residents aged 60 and above, covering medical expenses at both government and private hospitals, with no income criteria. If timely care is unavailable at government facilities, patients will be referred to private hospitals at no cost.  
Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana
This scheme provides financial support to women from households with an annual income of less than Rs 3 lakh. Eligible women will receive Rs 1,000 per month, with the amount increasing to Rs 2,100 if the party is re-elected. The programme is available to Delhi residents who are registered voters but excludes those already receiving benefits from other social security schemes or working for the government.
   

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party AAP government AAP Delhi Assembly Elections Delhi Assembly

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

