The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators are set to meet on Wednesday (February 19) to decide on the next chief minister of Delhi. The party secured a significant victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, winning 48 out of 70 seats. The current assembly's tenure ends on February 23.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new chief minister is scheduled for February 20 at 4:30 pm at Ramlila Maidan. BJP's triumph saw it oust the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which managed to secure only 22 seats.

The Aam Aadmi Party has criticised the BJP for taking "10 days to decide on a chief minister and cabinet". Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said, "It is now evident that the BJP lacks a clear CM candidate. It is also clear that Prime Minister Modi does not have confidence in the 48 elected MLAs."

Potential candidates for Delhi CM

Since the election results were declared on February 8, several names have emerged as potential candidates for the chief ministerial post. Prominent contenders include -- Parvesh Verma (New Delhi), Vijender Gupta (Rohini), Rekha Gupta (Shalimar Bagh), Ashish Sood (Janakpuri), Shikha Roy (Greater Kailash), Bansuri Swaraj (New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency), Manoj Tiwari (North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency), Chandan Choudhary (Sangam Vihar), and Pankaj Kumar Singh (Vikaspuri).

Parvesh Verma's strong electoral performance is seen as his key advantage. Historically, winners from the New Delhi constituency have often been elevated to the chief minister’s post, as seen with Congress' Sheila Dikshit and AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal. Additionally, Verma has been associated with the BJP for nearly three decades and is the son of former Delhi Chief Minister and BJP senior vice-president Sahib Singh Verma.

There is also speculation that the party might opt for a woman candidate, given that female voters played a crucial role in BJP’s victory. Rekha Gupta, Shikha Roy, and Bansuri Swaraj are being considered as strong contenders in this scenario.

Another possibility is the selection of a leader from the Purvanchali community, given the significant role Purvanchal voters played in BJP’s win. Names such as Manoj Tiwari, Chandan Choudhary, and Pankaj Kumar Singh are being discussed, especially since Bihar is gearing up for elections, making a Purvanchali CM a strategic choice.

BJP’s landslide victory

To recall, the BJP secured a commanding majority by winning 48 out of 70 seats in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. The contest was largely between the BJP and AAP, which had governed Delhi for two consecutive terms but managed to secure only 22 seats in this election.

BJP’s CM selection process

Typically, the BJP appoints observers from its central leadership ahead of the legislature party meeting. These observers interact with the newly elected MLAs and provide feedback to the party’s high command, which then finalises the chief ministerial candidate.

According to PTI, many leaders within the party believe the BJP may choose a newly elected MLA for the role, following the precedent set in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Odisha. Reports from ANI suggest that Parvesh Verma, along with former Delhi BJP presidents Vijender Gupta and Satish Upadhyay, are leading contenders for the post.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be attended by chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from 20 states, alongside diplomats from various countries. According to an NDTV report, around 50 film stars and industrialists will also be present. Additionally, beneficiaries of central government schemes, including Laadli Behna, are set to be invited to the event.