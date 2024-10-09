Haryana polls: Our overconfidence made us losers, says Congress' DK Suresh

Former Congress MP and Karnataka's deputy CM DK Shivakumar's brother, DK Suresh speaking to media on Wednesday said that overconfidence within the party had led to the loss in Haryana assembly elections. "In J & K, the people have given us a good mandate where the INDIA alliance is going to form the govt. In Haryana, I think we had overconfidence in the election procedure and that we are going to come back. That is the major disadvantage that we are facing. Our party's high command will discuss the length and breadth of the defeat and lapses of the election..." he said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Yes, it is a setback in Haryana for us, our high command looking everything how and what happened. High command will react. Our over confidence made us losers. Our party in AICC looking at it. It's an example that over confidence will affect, same thing happened in haryana. Our Party leaders are looking at everything," he added.

BJP won 48 out of 90 seats in Haryana assembly while Congress managed to win 37 seats. Independents won 3 seats and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secured 2 seats, according to Election Commission data issued on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge termed Haryana's result as 'unexpected', adding that the party will release a 'detailed response' after talking to the party's ground worker and checking the facts.

"The result of Haryana is unexpected. The party is assessing public opinion. After talking to our ground workers, getting complete information and checking the facts, a detailed response will come from the party," the congress president said.

We thank the people of Haryana for voting for the Congress party. Our hardworking workers need not feel disappointed. Our fight against dictatorship is a long one," he added in his post.