Haryana results: BJP worked with honesty, Cong did corruption, says Saini

Ahead of the counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday expressed confidence in forming the government for the third time in the state adding that the BJP has worked with honesty whereas Congress did a lot of corruption. "BJP has worked a lot for the development of Haryana in the past ten years...BJP has worked with honesty for all sections of the society...Our government will continue to work for the development of Haryana and BJP will be forming the government in Haryana for the third time...BJP worked with honesty whereas Congress did a lot of corruption," Saini told ANI.

Hitting out at the opposition, the Haryana CM said that the Congress works for power while the BJP works for service.

"Today is the day of counting and I am confident that as a result of the works done by the BJP government in the past ten years, we will be forming the government in Haryana for the third time...Our government will continue to serve the people of Haryana. Congress works for power, BJP works for service," the Chief Minister said to the reporters.

Nayab Singh offered prayers at Shri Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman Temple located in Brahma Sarovar ahead of the counting of votes for the Haryana assembly elections.

He also visited Saini Samaj Dharamshala in Kurukshetra on Tuesday. Saini, contesting the elections from Ladwa assembly constituency of Kurukshetra district was pictured interacting with the party workers and supporters at the Saini Samaj Dharamshala.



BJP candidate Gian Chand Gupta also expressed his confidence and said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would emerge victorious in the state for the third time.

"I am sure the BJP's 'Lotus' will bloom here for the third time. We have the blessings of Mata Mansa Devi. I am fully confident that the results will be very good and I will win the Panchkula seat. Every party claims that they will win but as per the inputs that we have received, we see the BJP forming the government in the state for the third time. As far as exit polls are concerned, even in Chhattisgarh, the polls were adverse and showed the Congress forming the government. However, the BJP formed the government" Gupta said.

Gupta also confirmed that he was confident of winning his seat with a good margin.

Counting of votes for assembly elections in Haryana will begin at 8 am. Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by EVM counting after 30 minutes.

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal stated that 93 counting centres have been set up for 90 assembly constituencies in 22 districts of the state.

Two counting centres each have been set up for the Badshahpur, Gurugram, and Pataudi assembly constituencies, while one counting centre each has been established for the remaining 87 assembly constituencies, where the counting will take place. To monitor the counting process, 90 counting observers also have been appointed by the Election Commission.

A total of 30 companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed at 93 counting centres. The counting centres have been put under a three-tier security cover. Central security forces have been deployed in the innermost security cover. After that, state-armed police and district police personnel will be deployed in the outermost cover. Around 12,000 police personnel are on duty at the counting centres across the state.

The exit polls have predicted that Congress is poised to win Haryana.



