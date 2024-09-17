Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

J-K Assembly polls: Phase 1 of polls set to take place on September 18

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections: 24 constituencies will go to polls in phase one on September 18

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 12:49 PM IST
The first phase of Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled for September 18. The poll process will be completed in three phases. During the first phase, voters in 24 Assembly constituencies across four southern districts of Kashmir, as well as Bijbehara, cast their votes.

Around 2.3 million voters, including 566,000 youth, are eligible to participate in the first phase of the elections.

J&K polls: 24 seats in Phase 1

The constituencies going to polls in Phase 1 of J&K Assembly polls are Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, DH Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Shangus-Anantnag East, Pahalgam, Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder-Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban, and Banihal.

J&K elections: Multi-tier security

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V K Birdi said that the Jammu and Kashmir Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the elections.

He said the polls will be safeguarded by a multi-layered security setup. This will include the deployment of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF), Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, and JK Police.

“The CAPF units, JKAP and JKP are part of the security plan. A multi-tiered security plan is there, be it for strong rooms, polling stations or polling booths,” he said.

The IGP said, “Jammu and Kashmir police have made proper arrangements to ensure that the elections are free, fair and held in an atmosphere free of fear. The thing to appreciate is that a maximum number of people should be able to exercise their voting right and take part in the democratic process. It will be our endeavour always to provide a secure environment so that people come to vote in large numbers.”

J&K elections: 64 candidates across 24 seats

In Anantnag district, there are 64 candidates competing in the elections, followed by 45 in Pulwama, 27 in Doda, 25 in Kulgam, 22 in Kishtwar, 21 in Shopian, and 15 in Ramban. In Kishtwar district, nine candidates are running in 48-Inderwal AC, seven in 49-Kishtwar AC, and six in 50-Padder-Nagseni AC.

In Shopian district, 10 candidates are contesting in 36-Zainapora AC, and 11 in 37-Shopian AC. For Kulgam district, six candidates are competing for 38-DH Pora AC, 10 for 39-Kulgam AC, and nine for 40-Devsar AC. In Anantnag district, the distribution is as follows: 10 candidates for 41-Dooru AC, 10 for 42-Kokernag (ST) AC, nine for 43-Anantnag West AC, 13 for 44-Anantnag AC, three for 45-Srigufwara-Bijbehara AC, 13 for 46-Shangus-Anantnag East AC, and six for 47-Pahalgam AC.

(With agency inputs)
First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

