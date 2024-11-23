Jharkhand Assembly results: A look at top 10 battlegrounds in the state

Results of the much-anticipated Jharkhand Assembly elections are set to be announced today, with political parties on edge to see whether the BJP-led NDA or the JMM-led INDIA bloc will take the reins of power. The counting process began at 8 am with postal ballots, and initial trends are expected by 9 am.

This year’s voter turnout touched a historic 67.74 per cent, the highest since the state was formed in 2000. A total of 1,211 candidates are in the fray, including prominent names like BJP’s Babulal Marandi contesting in Dhanwar and JMM’s Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato vying for the Nala seat.

While some exit polls hint at a victory for the BJP-led NDA, potentially unseating the ruling JMM-led coalition, others predict a strong comeback for the INDIA bloc. Key constituencies will be under intense scrutiny, as they could decide the political future of several major leaders. Here are the top 10 Jharkhand assembly seats to look out for:

Jharkhand elections result: Barhait seat

Barhait is a key constituency where Chief Minister Hemant Soren of JMM is contesting against BJP’s Gamaliyan Hembrom. Soren secured a resounding victory in 2019, and retaining this seat is critical for his political trajectory.

Jharkhand polls: Gandey

In Gandey, Kalpana Soren, wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, represents the JMM and faces BJP’s Muniya Devi. Kalpana Soren triumphed in a 2024 bypolls with 109,827 votes, defeating BJP’s Dilip Verma. Her performance in this election is pivotal for the ruling alliance.

Jharkhand results: Chandankiyari

Chandankiyari is another battleground to watch out for. BJP’s Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri faces JMM's Umakant Rajak, a former member of the AJSU who switched parties. The result in this seat will significantly impact the power dynamics in the Bokaro region.

Jharkhand Assembly results: Seraikela

In Seraikela, Champai Soren , who briefly replaced Hemant Soren as chief minister during the JMM’s internal crisis, is a candidate to watch. Having shifted allegiances to the BJP, Champai now campaigns against Ganesh Mahali, who left the BJP for JMM and supports Hemant Soren. The contest here is a litmus test for voter sentiment.

Jharkhand elections results 2024: Dumka seat

Dumka is a critical constituency where Basant Soren, brother of Hemant Soren and a JMM candidate, is up against BJP’s Sunil Soren. Basant narrowly won a byelection in 2020, making this race crucial for the Soren family's political standing.

Jharkhand polls 2024: Ranchi constituency

Ranchi, a BJP stronghold, will see a clash between BJP’s six-time MLA CP Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji of JMM. Singh faced a strong challenge from Maji in 2019, and the rivalry is expected to be fierce again.

Jharkhand elections 2024: Lohardaga

Reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs), Lohardaga features a contest between Congress’ Rameshwar Oraon and BJP’s Niru Shanti Bhagat. Oraon emerged victorious in 2019 by defeating BJP’s Sukhdeo Bhagat. The tribal vote here will play a decisive role.

Jharkhand polls: Dhanwar

In Dhanwar, BJP's Babulal Marandi, who secured the seat in 2019 under the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha banner, faces JMM’s Niazamuddin Ansari. Marandi’s influence in the Giridih district makes this a critical seat for both parties.

Jharkhand Assembly 2024 results: Jamtara

Jamtara will witness a high-stakes contest between Congress leader Irfan Ansari and JMM’s Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of Hemant Soren. Recent controversies involving Ansari’s remarks about Sita have intensified this race.

2024 Jharkhand polls results: Madhupur

In Madhupur, JMM’s Hafizul Hasan is competing against BJP’s Ganga Narayan Singh. Local political dynamics are expected to play a significant role in deciding the winner here.

Election results Jharkhand 2024: An intense battle between NDA and INDIA bloc

The fight between the BJP-led NDA and the JMM-led INDIA alliance is poised to be closely contested. The NDA is fielding candidates in 68 constituencies, with allies like AJSU Party contesting 10 seats, JD(U) in two, and Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) in one. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc comprises JMM contesting 43 seats, Congress 30, RJD 6, and CPI(ML) 4, with some friendly fights in select constituencies.

In 2019, the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition won 47 seats, securing a majority, while the BJP managed 25, a significant drop from its 2014 tally of 37. Of the ST-reserved seats, JMM won 19, Congress 6, BJP 2, and JVM(P) 1.

Jharkhand’s voter base totals 26 million, with 13.1 million men and 12.9 million women. Among them, 6.684 million are in the 20-29 age group, and 1.184 million are first-time voters aged 18-19.