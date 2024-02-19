Ahead of LS polls, BJP in T'gana to conduct 'yatras' from Feb 20 to Mar 2

Gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP in Telangana would conduct 'Vijaya Sankalp Yatras' (mostly roadshows) across the state from February 20 to March 2.

Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Monday offered prayers at the famous temple of Goddess Bhagya Lakshmi at Charminar here and launched the 'Raths' to be used in the 'yatras'.

He told reporters that five 'yatras' would be held simultaneously touching all the 119 Assembly constituencies in the state. The 'yatras' would begin at different places in the state on February 20.

Observing that there is an atmosphere all over the country in favour of Narendra Modi becoming Prime Minister for a third term, he expressed confidence that the BJP would win majority of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

The BJP had won four constituencies in the 2019 General Elections.

BJP activists would go to every village, every house and try to meet every person to enlist their support, he said.

"I am fully confident. In the coming Lok Sabha polls, BJP would fight independently...We will majority of the seats," he said.

Kishan Reddy said the BJP would strive to bag the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, represented by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, also in the coming elections.

After the abolition of triple talaq, Muslim youth with progressive views and women see Modi as a brother, he said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his Goa counterpart Pramod Sawant and other senior BJP leaders are expected to attend the mass-contact programme.