BJP leading in all 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi: Election Commission trends

The BJP is leading in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi on Tuesday, according to trends on the Election Commission (EC) website.

BJP's Praveen Khandelwal was initially trailing the Congress' Jai Prakash Agarwal in the Chandni Chowk seat but has now moved ahead to secure a lead of 27,041 votes, EC data showed.

BJP's North-East Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari, who is pitted against the Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar, was leading by a margin of 73,781 votes.

BJP West Delhi candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who is up against AAP's Mahabal Mishra, was ahead by a margin of 69,296 votes, and the BJP's North-West Delhi candidate Yogender Chandoliya was leading by 1,05,266 votes against the Congress' Udit Raj, the data showed.

On the East Delhi seat, AAP's Kuldeep Kumar was trailing by a margin of 14,134 votes against the BJP's Harsh Malhotra.

The BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri was ahead by a margin of 63,675 votes against AAP's Sahi Ram Pahalwan from South Delhi, while in the New Delhi constituency, BJP's Bansuri Swaraj -- daughter of late veteran leader Sushma Swaraj -- was in the lead by a margin of 27,136 votes.

The BJP is in a direct contest with the Congress-AAP alliance in the national capital.

The party had won all seven seats in Delhi in the 2014 and the 2019 general elections.