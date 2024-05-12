Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Kejriwal to campaign for INDIA candidates in UP, Jharkhand, Maha next week

Kejriwal to campaign for INDIA candidates in UP, Jharkhand, Maha next week

Kejriwal will campaign in Lucknow on May 15, in Jamshedpur on May 16 and in Mumbai on May 17, he added

Arvind Kejriwal, aap
"We all know that the popularity of Kejriwal is increasing rapidly throughout the country. The people of the entire country love him and want to see him campaigning," Pathak said. Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2024 | 8:19 PM IST
Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will campaign for the Lok Sabha poll candidates of the INDIA bloc parties in Lucknow, Jamshedpur and Mumbai next week.

The national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will campaign in favour of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) candidates across the country, Sandeep Pathak, the party's national general secretary (organisation) said in a statement on Sunday.

Kejriwal will campaign in Lucknow on May 15, in Jamshedpur on May 16 and in Mumbai on May 17, he added.

Kejriwal, who came out of Tihar Jail earlier this week, said he will work tirelessly and campaign across the country to end the "dictatorship" of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.
 

Pathak said the AAP leader has been working day and night for people. He is making every possible effort to ensure the victory of the INDIA bloc in the ongoing polls and will, therefore, go to different parts of the country to support the alliance partners, Pathak added.

All the INDIA bloc constituents want Kejriwal to visit their states and campaign for them, he said.

"We all know that the popularity of Kejriwal is increasing rapidly throughout the country. The people of the entire country love him and want to see him campaigning," Pathak said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam. The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to the AAP leader to participate in the Lok Sabha poll campaigning. His bail will expire on June 1.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalLok Sabha elections

First Published: May 12 2024 | 8:19 PM IST

