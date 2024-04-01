Lok Sabha elections 2024: All things to know about phase six of polls

Lok Sabha elections: A little over two weeks from today, India will embark on a seven stage journey to elect the 18th Lok Sabha in the coming general elections. Rivals National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition’s INDIA bloc are at loggerheads, targeting each other on a host of issues, with the latest being Katchatheevu island row.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stirred Tamil Nadu politics with the contentious matter, alleging the complicity of the Congress-DMK in “ceding” the island to Sri Lanka in 1974. Meanwhile, the Congress has charged the Narendra Modi government of “distorting” the history and suggested it reflect on the ongoing row with China.

When do Lok Sabha elections start in India?

According to the EC’s schedule, the elections will start on April 19. While a bulk of the constituencies will go to polls in the inaugural phase (102 seats), the least number of seats (49) will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 25. Business Standard has done a comprehensive phase-wise coverage:

In the sixth phase, seven states and Union territories will go to elections on May 25, including Delhi and Haryana. A total of 57 constituencies will witness the poll battle in the fifth stage, including all seven seats of the national capital. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.

Which states and UTs will go to Lok Sabha elections in phase five?

1) Bihar: Eight out of 40 seats

2) Haryana: Ten out of ten constituencies

3) Jharkhand: Four out of 14 constituencies

4) Odisha: Six out of 21 seats

5) Uttar Pradesh: 14 out of 80 constituencies

6) West Bengal: Eight out of 42 seats

7) Delhi: Seven out of seven constituencies

Who bagged Lok Sabha elections phase six constituencies in 2019?

1) Bihar

Valmiki Nagar (gen): Janata Dal (United)

Paschim Champaran (gen): BJP

Purvi Champaran (gen): BJP

Sheohar (gen): BJP

Vaishali (gen): Lok Janshakti Party

Gopalganj (SC): Janata Dal (United)

Siwan (gen): Janata Dal (United)

Maharajganj (gen): BJP

2) Haryana

Ambala (SC): BJP

Kurukshetra (gen): BJP

Sirsa (SC): BJP

Hisar (gen): BJP

Karnal (gen): BJP

Sonipat (gen): BJP

Rohtak (gen): BJP

Bhiwani-Mahendragarh (gen): BJP

Gurgaon (gen): BJP

Faridabad (gen): BJP

3) Jharkhand

Giridih (gen): All Jharkhand Students Union

Ranchi (gen): BJP

Dhanbad (gen): BJP

Jamshedpur (gen): BJP

4) Odisha

Sambalpur (gen): BJP

Keonjhar (ST): Biju Janata Dal

Dhenkanal (gen): Biju Janata Dal

Cuttack (gen): Biju Janata Dal

Puri (gen): Biju Janata Dal

Bhubaneswar (gen): BJP

5) Uttar Pradesh

Sultanpur (gen): BJP

Pratapgarh (gen): BJP

Phulpur (gen): BJP

Allahabad (gen): BJP

Ambedkar Nagar (GEN): Bahujan Samaj Party

Shrawasti (gen): Bahujan Samaj Party

Domariyaganj (gen): BJP

Basti (gen): BJP

Sant Kabir Nagar (gen): BJP

Lalganj (SC): Bahujan Samaj Party

Azamgarh (gen): Samajwadi Party

Jaunpur (gen): Bahujan Samaj Party

Machhlishahr (SC): BJP

Bhadohi (gen): BJP

6) West Bengal

Tamluk (gen): Trinamool Congress

Kanthi (gen): Trinamool Congress

Ghatal (gen): Trinamool Congress

Jhargram (ST): BJP

Medinipur (gen): BJP

Purulia (gen): BJP

Bankura (gen): BJP

Bishnupur (SC): BJP

7) Delhi

Chandni Chowk (gen): BJP

North East Delhi (gen): BJP

East Delhi (gen): BJP

New Delhi (gen): BJP

North West Delhi (SC): BJP

West Delhi (gen): BJP

South Delhi (gen): BJP

