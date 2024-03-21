Lok Sabha elections 2024: Key things to know about phase four polls

Anticipation is firming up around the Lok Sabha elections , which will be held next month in seven phases. All stakeholders are ensuring that their poll preparations are in full swing, apparently except the Congress, which alleged on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is financially crippling the Opposition party by freezing their bank accounts.

The development followed as the Opposition has repeatedly charged the Centre of misusing central agencies to conduct "witch hunts" against the members of INDIA or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance of over two dozen non-BJP parties.

The Congress' bold allegations come less than a month ahead of the polls, which are scheduled to begin on April 19. Following the inaugural polling day, six subsequent phases will be carried out on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1 and the results will be announced on June 4.

More than half of the 543 parliamentary constituencies will go to polls in the first three phases (285).

In the fourth phase, 96 seats across 10 states and UTs will go to polls, including the entire Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. While the polling phases will commence in Jharkhand and Odisha in this stage, it will conclude in Madhya Pradesh, which has 29 Lok Sabha constituencies. Notably, Andhra will also hold Assembly elections on May 13.

Which states will go to polls in phase four of Lok Sabha polls?

1) Andhra Pradesh: 25 out of 25 seats

2) Bihar: Five out of 40 seats

3) Jharkhand: Four out of 14 seats

4) Madhya Pradesh: Eight out of 29 seats

5) Maharashtra: 11 out of 48 seats

6) Odisha: Four out of 21 constituencies

7) Telangana: 17 out of 17 seats

8) Uttar Pradesh: 13 out of 80 seats

9) West Bengal: Eight out of 42 seats

10) Jammu and Kashmir: One out of five seats

Who won Lok Sabha phase four election constituencies in 2019?

1) Bihar

Darbhanga (gen): BJP

Ujiarpur (gen): BJP

Samastipur (SC): Lok Janshakti Party (The party split into two factions in 2021)

Begusarai (gen): BJP

Munger (gen): Janata Dal (United)

2) Jharkhand

Singhbhum (ST): Congress

Khunti (ST): BJP

Lohardaga (ST): BJP

Palamu (SC): BJP

3) Madhya Pradesh

Dewas (SC): BJP

Ujjain (SC): BJP

Mandsour (gen): BJP

Ratlam (ST): BJP

Dhar (ST): BJP

Indore (gen): BJP

Khargone (ST): BJP

Khandwa (gen): BJP

4) Maharashtra

Nandurbar (ST): BJP

Jalgaon (gen): BJP

Raver (gen): BJP

Jalna (gen): BJP

Aurangabad (gen): AIMIM

Maval (gen): Shiv Sena (It split in 2022)

Pune (gen): BJP

Shirur (gen): Nationalist Congress Party (The party split in 2023)

Ahmednagar (gen): BJP

Shirdi (SC): Shiv Sena

Beed (gen): BJP

5) Odisha

Kalahandi (gen): BJP

Nabarangpur (ST): Biju Janata Dal

Berhampur (gen): Biju Janata Dal

Koraput (ST): Congress

6) Andhra Pradesh

All the 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh will go to Lok Sabha polls simultaneously. The state will also go to Assembly polls across 175 seats on the same day. In 2019, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), headed by YS Jaganmohan Reddy, swept both the elections. It won 150 out of 175 assembly seats in the state and 22 out of 25 parliamentary constituencies. The remaining seats were secured by N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Notably, the BJP, which failed to win any seats in the southern state, is contesting the upcoming polls in an alliance with the TDP.

7) Telangana

India's youngest state will go to elections for all 17 parliamentary seats simultaneously in the fourth stage. The southern state is currently ruled by the Congress party, which ousted the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) party in the 2023 Assembly elections. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BRS had won the majority of seats at 9, while the Congress won three constituencies. The BJP won four seats while the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured the lone seat Hyderabad, represented by its chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

8) Uttar Pradesh

Shahjahanpur (SC): BJP

Kheri (gen): BJP

Dhaurahra (gen): BJP

Sitapur (gen): BJP

Hardoi (SC): BJP

Misrikh (SC): BJP

Unnao (gen): BJP

Farrukhabad (gen): BJP

Etawah (SC): BJP

Kannauj (gen): BJP

Kanpur (gen): BJP

Akbarpur (gen): BJP

Bahraich (SC): BJP

9) West Bengal

Baharampur (gen): Congress

Krishnanagar (gen): Trinamool Congress

Ranaghat (SC): BJP

Bardhaman Purba (SC): Trinamool Congress

Bardhaman - Durgapur (gen): BJP

Asansol (gen): Trinamool Congress

Bolpur (SC): Trinamool Congress

Birbhum (gen): Trinamool Congress

10) Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar (gen): Jammu & Kashmir National Conference