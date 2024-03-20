Lok Sabha elections 2024: All you need to know about Phase 3 of polls

General elections 2024: Due in less than a month, Lok Sabha elections preparations have firmly geared up across India with the nomination process commencing on Wednesday. For Bihar, the last day of filing nominations is March 28 while for the other 20 states and Union territories (UTs), which are going to polls in phase one, the nomination filing deadline ends on March 27.

Lok Sabha elections dates:





ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase-wise polling dates for states, UTs: Details Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel The polls will take place in seven phases from April 19. One hundred two constituencies will be up for elections on the inaugural day. The remaining 441 seats will go to polls in the subsequent six phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.





ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections 2024: All you need to know about Phase 2 of polls In the first two phases, voting will take place for a total of 102 and 89 seats, respectively. In the third phase, 94 parliamentary constituencies in 12 states and UTs will go to elections. This includes all 26 seats in Gujarat and both the seats of Goa and the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Notably, the phase-wise elections in Assam, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh will conclude in this poll stage.

Which states/UTs will go to polls in phase 3?

1) Assam: Four out of 14 LS constituencies

2) Bihar: Five out of 40 seats

3) Chhattisgarh: Seven out of 11 constituencies

4) Goa: Two out of two seats

5) Gujarat: 26 out of 26 seats

6) Karnataka: 14 out of 28 seats

7) Madhya Pradesh: Eight out of 29 seats

8) Maharashtra: 11 out of 48 seats

9) Uttar Pradesh: 10 out of 80 seats

10) West Bengal: Four out of 42 seats

11) Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu: Two out of two constituencies

12) Jammu and Kashmir: One out of five seats

Who won phase three constituencies in 2019 Lok Sabha polls: State-wise list

1) Assam

Kokrajhar (ST): Independent

Dhubri (gen): All India United Democratic Front

Barpeta (gen): Congress

Guwahati (gen): BJP

2) Bihar

Jhanjharpur (gen): Janata Dal (United)

Supaul (gen): Janata Dal (United)

Araria (gen): BJP

Madhepura (gen): Janata Dal (United)

Khagaria (gen): Lok Janshakti Party

3) Chhattisgarh

Surguja (ST): BJP

Raigarh (ST): BJP

Janjgir-Champa (SC): BJP

Korba (gen): Congress

Bilaspur (gen): BJP

Durg (gen): BJP

Raipur (gen): BJP

4) Goa

South Goa (gen): Congress

North Goa (gen): BJP

5) Gujarat

All 26 parliamentary seats in Gujarat will go to elections in a single phase in the third stage. Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and boasts massive support for him and his party, which won all the seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will contest the upcoming polls from the state, aiming to further cement his position in the incumbent Gandhinagar constituency. Notably, the seat was represented by BJP veteran LK Advani from 1998 until Shah was given its ticket in the last polls.

6) Karnataka

Karnataka will go to polls in two phases - second and third, with 14 seats up for voting each time. The BJP had won 25 out of the 28 seats in the state, its sole notable performance in the southern region. According to EC’s schedule, elections to key Karnataka seats, including Bengaluru constituencies, will take place in the second phase. The three seats where the BJP did not win last time were Bangalore Rural, Hassan and Mandya, all slated for poll battle in the second phase of the upcoming polls. Belgaum, Koppal. Bijapur, Shimoga, Dharwad, and Uttara Kannada are among the seats to go polling in the third phase.

7) Madhya Pradesh

Morena (gen): BJP

Bhind (SC): BJP

Gwalior (gen): BJP

Guna (gen): BJP

Sagar (gen): BJP

Vidisha (gen): BJP

Bhopal (gen): BJP

Rajgarh (gen): BJP

8) Maharashtra

Raigad (gen): Nationalist Congress Party

Baramati (gen): Nationalist Congress Party

Osmanabad (gen): Shiv Sena

Latur (SC): BJP

Solapur (SC): BJP

Madha (gen): BJP

Sangli (gen): BJP

Satara (gen): BJP

Ratnagiri - Sindhudurg (gen): Shiv Sena

Kolhapur (gen): Shiv Sena

Hatkanangle (gen): Shiv Sena

9) Uttar Pradesh

Sambhal (gen): Samajwadi Party

Hathras (SC): BJP

Agra (SC): BJP

Fatehpur Sikri (gen): BJP

Firozabad (gen): BJP

Mainpuri (gen): Samajwadi Party

Etah (gen): BJP

Badaun (gen): BJP

Aonla (gen): BJP

Bareilly (gen): BJP

10) West Bengal

Maldaha Uttar (gen): Congress

Maldaha Dakshin (gen): Congress

Jangipur (gen): Trinamool Congress

Murshidabad (gen): Trinamool Congress

11) Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

The erstwhile UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and the UT of Daman and Diu were clubbed into a single UT in 2019 by the Centre. The new parliamentary constituencies in the UT are Daman and Diu - a general seat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituency, which is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. Before the merger, the Daman and Diu lone Lok Sabha seat was held by the BJP and the two seats in Dadra and Nagar Haveli were represented by the Shiv Sena and an independent candidate.

12) Jammu and Kashmir

Anantnag-Rajouri (gen): Jammu & Kashmir National Conference



Data source: PRS Legislative Research, Election Commission