Lok Sabha elections 2024: All you need to know about phase five polls

India-wide preparations are in full swing for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 , a seven-phase political battle which will elect a new union government. With 543 parliamentary constituencies across the country, the Election Commission has decided to organise the polls in seven stages, beginning April 19.





While some states and Union territories will go to polls in a single phase, larger states with a significant number of constituencies will be up for elections in multiple phases to ensure a smooth conduct of polls.

After the inaugural phase , the subsequent stages will take place on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.





The Lok Sabha election result will be out on June 4.

Check phase-wise poll details:

In the fifth phase, the elections will be held in 49 constituencies in eight states and UTs. Jharkhand and Odisha will be in their second-stage polls in this phase, while the elections will conclude in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and the state of Maharashtra.

Which states will go to polls in Lok Sabha elections phase five?

1) Bihar: Five out of 40 seats

2) Jharkhand: Three out of 14 seats

3) Maharashtra: 13 out of 48 seats

4) Odisha: Five out of 21 constituencies

5) Uttar Pradesh: 14 out of 80 seats

6) West Bengal: Seven out of 42 seats

7) Jammu-Kashmir: One out of five constituencies

8) Ladakh: One out of one seat

Who won Lok Sabha phase five election constituencies in 2019?

1) Bihar

Sitamarhi (gen): Janata Dal (United)

Madhubani (gen): BJP

Muzaffarpur (gen): BJP

Saran (gen): BJP

Hajipur (SC): Lok Janshakti Party (The party split into two factions in 2021)

2) Jharkhand

Chatra (gen): BJP

Kodarma (gen): BJP

Hazaribagh (gen): BJP

3) Maharashtra

Dhule (gen): BJP

Dindori (ST): BJP

Nashik (gen): Shiv Sena (The party split in 2022)

Palghar (ST): Shiv Sena

Bhiwandi (gen): BJP

Kalyan (gen): Shiv Sena

Thane (gen): Shiv Sena

Mumbai North (gen): BJP

Mumbai North - West (gen): Shiv Sena

Mumbai North - East (gen): BJP

Mumbai North - Central (gen): BJP

Mumbai South - Central (gen): Shiv Sena

Mumbai South (gen): Shiv Sena

4) Odisha

Bargarh (gen): BJP

Sundargarh (ST): BJP

Bolangir (gen): BJP

Kandhamal (gen): Biju Janata Dal

Aska (gen): Biju Janata Dal

5) Uttar Pradesh

Mohanlalganj (SC): BJP

Lucknow (gen): BJP

Rae Bareli (gen): Congress

Amethi (gen): BJP

Jalaun (SC): BJP

Jhansi (gen): BJP

Hamirpur (gen): BJP

Banda (gen): BJP

Fatehpur (gen): BJP

Kaushambi (SC): BJP

Barabanki (SC): BJP

Faizabad (gen): BJP

Kaiserganj (gen): BJP

Gonda (gen): BJP

6) West Bengal

Bangaon (SC): BJP

Barrackpur (gen): BJP

Howrah (gen): Trinamool Congress

Uluberia (gen): Trinamool Congress

Serampur (gen): Trinamool Congress

Hooghly (gen): BJP

Arambag (SC): Trinamool Congress

7) Jammu-Kashmir

Baramulla (gen): Jammu and Kashmir National Conference

8) Ladakh

Ladakh (gen): BJPa