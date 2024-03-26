Lok Sabha elections 2024: All you need to know about phase five polls

India-wide preparations are in full swing for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, a seven-phase political battle which will elect a new union government. With 543 parliamentary constituencies across the country, the Election Commission has decided to organise the polls in seven stages, beginning April 19.
While some states and Union territories will go to polls in a single phase, larger states with a significant number of constituencies will be up for elections in multiple phases to ensure a smooth conduct of polls.
After the inaugural phase, the subsequent stages will take place on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.
The Lok Sabha election result will be out on June 4.
Check phase-wise poll details:
In the fifth phase, the elections will be held in 49 constituencies in eight states and UTs. Jharkhand and Odisha will be in their second-stage polls in this phase, while the elections will conclude in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and the state of Maharashtra.
Which states will go to polls in Lok Sabha elections phase five?
1) Bihar: Five out of 40 seats
2) Jharkhand: Three out of 14 seats
3) Maharashtra: 13 out of 48 seats
4) Odisha: Five out of 21 constituencies
5) Uttar Pradesh: 14 out of 80 seats
6) West Bengal: Seven out of 42 seats
7) Jammu-Kashmir: One out of five constituencies
8) Ladakh: One out of one seat
Who won Lok Sabha phase five election constituencies in 2019?
1) Bihar
Sitamarhi (gen): Janata Dal (United)
Madhubani (gen): BJP
Muzaffarpur (gen): BJP
Saran (gen): BJP
Hajipur (SC): Lok Janshakti Party (The party split into two factions in 2021)
Also Read
2) Jharkhand
Chatra (gen): BJP
Kodarma (gen): BJP
Hazaribagh (gen): BJP
3) Maharashtra
Dhule (gen): BJP
Dindori (ST): BJP
Nashik (gen): Shiv Sena (The party split in 2022)
Palghar (ST): Shiv Sena
Bhiwandi (gen): BJP
Kalyan (gen): Shiv Sena
Thane (gen): Shiv Sena
Mumbai North (gen): BJP
Mumbai North - West (gen): Shiv Sena
Mumbai North - East (gen): BJP
Mumbai North - Central (gen): BJP
Mumbai South - Central (gen): Shiv Sena
Mumbai South (gen): Shiv Sena
4) Odisha
Bargarh (gen): BJP
Sundargarh (ST): BJP
Bolangir (gen): BJP
Kandhamal (gen): Biju Janata Dal
Aska (gen): Biju Janata Dal
5) Uttar Pradesh
Mohanlalganj (SC): BJP
Lucknow (gen): BJP
Rae Bareli (gen): Congress
Amethi (gen): BJP
Jalaun (SC): BJP
Jhansi (gen): BJP
Hamirpur (gen): BJP
Banda (gen): BJP
Fatehpur (gen): BJP
Kaushambi (SC): BJP
Barabanki (SC): BJP
Faizabad (gen): BJP
Kaiserganj (gen): BJP
Gonda (gen): BJP
6) West Bengal
Bangaon (SC): BJP
Barrackpur (gen): BJP
Howrah (gen): Trinamool Congress
Uluberia (gen): Trinamool Congress
Serampur (gen): Trinamool Congress
Hooghly (gen): BJP
Arambag (SC): Trinamool Congress
7) Jammu-Kashmir
Baramulla (gen): Jammu and Kashmir National Conference
8) Ladakh
Ladakh (gen): BJPa