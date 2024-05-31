Lok Sabha polls Phase 7: Key candidates, list of constituencies. Details

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As many as 57 Lok Sabha seats will go to elections in the seventh and the final leg of the polls to be held on June 1.

Lok Sabha elections phase 7: Key dates

Date of issue of gazette notification: May 7

Last date for candidates to submit their nominations: May 14

Last date for the withdrawal of candidature: May 17

Date of polls: June 1

Counting of votes: June 4

Which states and UTs will go to Lok Sabha elections in phase seven?

1) Bihar: Eight out of 40 seats

2) Himachal Pradesh: Four out of four constituencies

3) Jharkhand: Three out of 14 constituencies

4) Odisha: Six out of 21 seats

5) Punjab: 13 out of 13 seats

6) Uttar Pradesh: 13 out of 80 constituencies

7) West Bengal: Nine out of 42 seats

8) Chandigarh: Lone constituency

Key candidates and constituencies in Lok Sabha polls phase seven:

1) Patna Sahib: Senior BJP leader and incumbent MP Ravi Shankar Prasad will fight to retain his constituency as he banks on his and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity. Congress, meanwhile, has fielded Anshul Avijit, the son of former Lok Sabha speaker, Meira Kumar.

2) Mandi: Actress turned politician Kangana Ranaut will contest the Mandi Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket. Ranaut will face Congress candidate and the royal scion of the erstwhile Rampur Bushahr princely state Vikramaditya Singh. Singh is the son of six-time former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

3) Hamirpur: Sitting MP and Union minister Anurag Thakur will contest the Hamirpur Lok Sabhas seat hoping to retain it. He will face the election battle against Congress candidate and close confidante of Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Satpal Raizada.

4) Mayurbhanj: Tribal dominated seat Mayurbhanj is the stronghold of President Droupadi Murmu, who was the BJP-led NDA presidential candidate. Murmu is a native of Uparbeda village, which falls within this constituency. The BJP currently holds this seat and will fight to retain it against Odisha ruling party - Biju Janata Dal and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

5) Amritsar: Former allies BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal will attempt to snatch the Amritsar constituency from Congress’ incumbent MP Gurjeet Aujla. The BJP has placed its bet on Taranjit Singh Sandhu, a former envoy to the US while the Akali Dal fielded Anil Joshi.

6) Khadoor Sahib: Jailed Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh will contest from Khadoor Sahib as an independent candidate. The Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, BJP and the Akali Dal are also contesting on this without any alliance.

7) Ferozpur: Punjab’s Ferozpur constituency is considered a stronghold of the Akali Dal. Sher Singh Ghubaya, a former Akali Dal MP from the seat, will contest on a Congress ticket from here for the second time. He fought the 2019 polls as a Congress candidate but lost to Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal. The AAP has fielded its MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar while the Akali Dal has fielded Nardev Singh Mann, son of a former MP.

8) Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi with an aim to secure a third term. Besides Modi, six contestants will fight from Varanasi, including Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai.

9) Kolkata: The West Bengal capital city has two Lok Sabha constituencies - Kolkata Uttar and Kolkata Dakshin, both held by Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress. It will be interesting to see if the BJP is able to expand its footprint in the state through these seats.

State-wise list of phase seven constituencies:

1) Bihar

Nalanda (GEN)

Patna Sahib (GEN)

Pataliputra (GEN)

Arrah (GEN)

Buxar (GEN)

Sasaram (SC)

Karakat (GEN)

Jahanabad (GEN)

2) Himachal Pradesh:

Kangra (GEN)

Mandi (GEN)

Hamirpur (GEN)

Shimla (SC)

3) Jharkhand:

Rajmahal (ST)

Dumka (ST)

Godda (GEN)

4) Odisha:

Mayurbhanj (ST)

Balasore (GEN)

Bhadrak (SC)

Jajpur (SC)

Kendrapara (GEN)

Jagatsinghpur (SC)

5) Punjab:

Gurdaspur (GEN)

Amritsar (GEN)

Khadoor Sahib (GEN)

Jalandhar (SC)

Hoshiarpur (SC)

Anandpur Sahib (GEN)

Ludhiana (GEN)

Fatehgarh Sahib (SC)

Faridkot (SC)

Firozpur (GEN)

Bathinda (GEN)

Sangrur (GEN)

Patiala (GEN)

6) Uttar Pradesh:

Maharajganj (GEN)

Gorakhpur (GEN)

Kushi Nagar (GEN)

Deoria (GEN)

Bansgaon (SC)

Ghosi (GEN)

Salempur (GEN)

Ballia (GEN)

Ghazipur (GEN)

Chandauli (GEN)

Varanasi (GEN)

Mirzapur (GEN)

Robertsganj (SC)

7) West Bengal:

Dum Dum (GEN)

Barasat (GEN)

Basirhat (GEN)

Jaynagar (SC)

Mathurapur (SC)

Diamond Harbour (GEN)

Jadavpur (GEN)

Kolkata Dakshin (GEN)

Kolkata Uttar (GEN)

8) Chandigarh:

Chandigarh (GEN)

Total voter turnout in Lok Sabha elections 2019: State-wise list

1) Bihar: 57.33 per cent

2) Jharkhand: 66.8 per cent

3) Punjab: 65.94 per cent

4) Himachal Pradesh: 72.42 per cent

5) Odisha: 73.29 per cent

6) Uttar Pradesh: 59.21 per cent

7) Chandigarh: 70.61 per cent

8) West Bengal: 81.76 per cent