LS polls LIVE: Statements made are laughable, says BJP on Manmohan Singh's remarks on PM Modi
General Elections 2024 Live: Catch all the latest news updates on the Lok Sabha polls here
BS Web Team New Delhi
The BJP on Thursday dismissed Manmohan Singh's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi "laughable" and said that despite having quit active politics, the former PM has not given up his habit of misleading the people of the country. In a letter to voters of Punjab ahead of the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1, Manmohan Singh accused Modi of lowering the dignity of public discourse and the gravity of the office of the prime minister by giving "hateful speeches" during the election campaign.
BJP national spokesperson R P Singh hit back in a post on X: "The nonsense that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has stated suddenly in his letter on the last day of the Lok Sabha election campaign is not only laughable but it also does not suit the person who held the post of country's prime minister."
The INDIA bloc is set to hold an informal meeting Saturday only to talk about the preparations for the counting day on June 4 and how its leaders and workers need to stay alert, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said. Speaking to reporters at the AICC headquarters Thursday, Kharge stated the meeting is being held for "our own sake" to train people and to give them information.
"This is an informal meeting. In this, we will only discuss what kind of preparation we should have on the day of counting and how our people should be alert, whether it is about EVMs or the 17C form is used... Just for our own sake, we are holding this meeting to train our people and to give them information," he said. Congress leader KC Venugopal also said the meeting is only for discussing about the counting preparations and the Congress has already told its state units to be alert about Form 17C.
After reaching the famous Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu’s Kanniyakumari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday began his 45-hour-long meditation at around 6:45 pm. During the meditation period, PM Modi will intake a liquid diet and consume coconut water, grape juice and other liquids. PM Modi will maintain a vow of silence and will not come out of the meditation hall during the meditation period, sources added.
10:07 AM
General Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari
10:06 AM
Video footage of PM Modi meditating in Kanyakumari
10:03 AM
PM Modi in 45-hour meditation session in Kanniyakumari, liquid-only diet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his 45-hour-long meditation session in Kanniyakumari's Vivekananda Rock Memorial on Thursday evening at around 6.45 pm. During the meditation period, PM will be on a liquid diet and consume coconut water, grape juice and other liquids, India Today reported.
9:59 AM
Lok Sabha polls 2024: INDIA bloc set to hold meeting tomorrow to discuss preparations for counting day
The INDIA bloc is scheduled to hold an informal meeting Saturday only to talk about the preparations for the counting day on June 4 and how its leaders and workers need to stay alert, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said. "This is an informal meeting. In this, we will only discuss what kind of preparation we should have on the day of counting and how our people should be alert, whether it is about EVMs or the 17C form is used... Just for our own sake, we are holding this meeting to train our people and to give them information," he said.
9:10 AM
First Published: May 31 2024 | 9:23 AM IST