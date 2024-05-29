Centre recovered, returned Rs 17k cr from scams to citizens: Modi in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , on Tuesday, said the Centre has recovered and returned Rs 17,000 crore of ‘scam money’ to people across India.

During an election rally in Ashoknagar, part of the Barasat Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal, the Prime Minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will give back Rs 3,000 crore to the people of Bengal defrauded by the West Bengal government.

PM Modi said, “Will get the money out from scamsters and return it to those who have been duped.”

Starting Tuesday, the Prime Minister is on a two-day trip to West Bengal. He held election rallies in Ashoknagar in Barasat constituency, North 24 Parganas district, and Baruipur in Jadavpur constituency on Tuesday.

Support for BJP at an all-time high, says Modi

During an election rally in West Bengal’s Mathurapur on Wednesday, PM Modi said the support for the BJP across the state of West Bengal is at an all-time high.



The PM said, “The support for the BJP across West Bengal is at an all-time high. The affection of the people here is exceptional. Yesterday evening, the people of Kolkata showed their huge support to me during my roadshow. I can never forget it. Your love gives the clear message: ‘Phir ek baar, Modi sarkaar’. This is my last gathering in Bengal for the 2024 election. I will go to Odisha and Punjab. The campaign will end tomorrow evening. I feel blessed that I got to witness your love today.”

TMC attacking Constitution: PM Modi

During the rally in Mathurapur, PM Modi said that the Trinamool Congress is attacking the Constitution for appeasement.



PM Modi said, “For appeasement, the TMC is attacking the Constitution. By snatching away rights of the OBCs, reservation is being given to Muslims. The Calcutta High Court has cancelled these certificates. On June 1, with your vote, we will start the new journey of ‘Viksit Bengal’. Today, infiltrators are grabbing the opportunities meant for the youth of Bengal. The whole nation is worried that the demography has changed in border areas of the state. Why did they protest against the CAA? Because they want to settle the infiltrators here.”



Elections will be "one-sided" in Bengal: PM Modi

In an interview with news agency ANI, the prime minister said the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal is “fighting for existence” and said that the Lok Sabha elections in the state are going to be "one-sided". He further said the state of West Bengal will be the “best-performing” state for the BJP in 2024.

“In Bengal elections, the TMC party is fighting for existence. You must have seen it in the last Assembly elections, we had three seats. The people of Bengal took us from three to 80. We got a lot of support in the Lok Sabha in the last elections. This time, the best-performing state in India is going to be West Bengal. The BJP is getting [the] most success in West Bengal,” the Prime Minister said.

In 2019, the BJP won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, compared to just two in the 2014 election. The TMC won 22 seats.

