LS polls: Opposition remembers people only during elections, says Patnaik

Taking a dig, he said BJP's 'double-engine' has run out of fuel in many states while the 'Naveen engine' was continuing to run for 24 years without fail

Photo: Twitter @Naveen_odisha
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 7:07 AM IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday alleged that his opponents remember the people of the state only during elections and have no sincerity towards them.

Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Bhawanipatna and Khariar in the Kalahandi Lok Sabha constituency, Patnaik claimed that they disappeared after the elections.

"Leaders of the opposition party tell lies to the people and shed crocodile tears during elections. They are only seen during elections and then they disappear," he said.

He asked the people if his government's social welfare schemes were helping them, to which they responded with a loud "yes".

Urging the people to vote for candidates of his party in the twin polls, he said, "Please bless Naveen Patnaik and vote twice on the conch symbol, one for the MP and another for the MLA."

The chief minister was accompanied by his close aide VK Pandian, who claimed that Patnaik will take oath as the chief minister for the sixth time on June 9.

He also criticised the BJP's manifesto for the assembly elections, and said, "The Ayushman Bharat scheme is only for people of the BPL category while Odisha government's BSKY covers all. While share for Odisha under Ayushman Bharat is only Rs 300 crore per annum, the Odisha government spends Rs 300 crore every month on BSKY."

Taking a dig, he said BJP's "double-engine" has run out of fuel in many states while the "Naveen engine" was continuing to run for 24 years without fail.

First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:07 AM IST

