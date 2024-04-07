Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Story in Numbers: Voters' pie in population getting larger, shows data

Story in Numbers: Voters' pie in population getting larger, shows data

Current estimates suggest that voters now make up almost 70 per cent of total population

File Photo: PTI
Archis Mohan
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 10:33 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Election Commission’s voter enrolment has become more efficient over the past seven decades, with  emphasis on registering women and young voters in recent years. The number of voters was just 48 per cent of total population in the first general elections in 1951-52. By 1991, this figure had risen to 60 per cent. Current estimates suggest that voters now make up almost 70 per cent of total population, although the latest Census data is not available.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The gender ratio in the electoral rolls has improved from 928 in 2019 to 948 in 2024. Twelve states and Union Territories, up from eight in 2019, now have a voter gender ratio greater than 1,000, reflecting the  improving gender ratio.

For the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, there are 18.4 million voters in the 18-19 age group, making up 1.89 per cent of total voters. This is an increase from the 15 million first-time voters (18-19 years) in 2019. In 2024, 215.8 million voters are between 18 and 29, representing 22.27 per cent of total electorate. This is a slight decrease from 2019, when 25.37 per cent of the voters were in the 18-29 age group.


Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections 2023 LIVE: Voting concludes, sealing of EVMs begins

Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: Voter turnout of 71.11% recorded till 5:00 pm

Lok Sabha polls: Thackeray vs Thackeray likely as MNS chief meets Amit Shah

LS polls highlights: Bihar leader Pappu Yadav joins Congress in Delhi

Highlights: Congress releases list of 17 candidates for Lok Sabha polls, YS Sharmila to contest from Kadapa

Annamalai Kuppuswamy: Will 'Singham' deliver a blockbuster for BJP in TN?

Katchatheevu conundrum: Can disputed island set tone for campaigning in TN?

PM Modi to address LS poll rally in Udhampur on Apr 12: BJP's J-K Prez

PM Modi launches BJP's LS campaign in Madhya Pradesh with Jabalpur roadshow

LS elections 2024: EC uses social media to nudge electors to vote

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :votingLok Sabha electionspopulationElection Commission

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story