Annamalai Kuppuswamy: Will 'Singham' deliver a blockbuster for BJP in TN?

As the BJP chief in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai Kuppuswamy drew national attention when PM Narendra Modi highlighted an RTI reply concerning Katchatheevu island | File Photo: via X/@annamalai_k

Annamalai Kuppuswamy, a former IPS officer, earned the affectionate moniker “Singham Anna” from his admirers, who saw in him a reflection of the dedicated character from the film Singham. Five years after he departed from the police service, Annamalai, now a politician, is making giant strides in the political landscape of Tamil Nadu.

As the BJP chief in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai drew national attention when Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted an RTI reply concerning Katchatheevu island. Modi accused Indira Gandhi’s government of “giving away” the island to Sri Lanka. Katchatheevu, an island in the Palk Straits that connects India and