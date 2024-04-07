Sensex (    %)
                             
Annamalai Kuppuswamy: Will 'Singham' deliver a blockbuster for BJP in TN?

Annamalai quit the police service in September 2019 and joined the BJP in 2020. Despite losing the 2021 Assembly polls from Aravakurichi, he was elevated to the post of state party chief the same year

As the BJP chief in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai Kuppuswamy drew national attention when PM Narendra Modi highlighted an RTI reply concerning Katchatheevu island | File Photo: via X/@annamalai_k
Premium

As the BJP chief in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai Kuppuswamy drew national attention when PM Narendra Modi highlighted an RTI reply concerning Katchatheevu island | File Photo: via X/@annamalai_k

Shine Jacob
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 10:25 PM IST
Annamalai Kuppuswamy, a former IPS officer, earned the affectionate moniker “Singham Anna” from his admirers, who saw in him a reflection of the dedicated character from the film Singham. Five years after he departed from the police service,  Annamalai, now a politician, is making giant strides in the political landscape of Tamil Nadu.

As the BJP chief in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai drew national attention when Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted an RTI reply concerning Katchatheevu island. Modi accused Indira Gandhi’s government of “giving away” the island to Sri Lanka. Katchatheevu, an island in the Palk Straits that connects India and

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

