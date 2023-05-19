“The size of the home automation market in India is around 3 billion USD, or Rs 247 billion, growing at the rate of 9 per cent annually. People have started replacing basic things like 'tik-tok' switches with touch panels which can be operated by phone app or voice-enabled applications such as Alexa, Google Home or Apple Home kit. Today you have all big names in digital locks such as Godrej, Yale offering keyless access to your house,” says Sandeep Singh, director of World Media & Expo (Smart Home Expo), which recently held an industry fair in Delhi.

Your dream home has to be smart: that means it has remotely controlled devices, gives people keyless access, and lets you watch security from far.