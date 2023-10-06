PM Modi attacks Rajasthan govt on paper leaks, corruption, law & order

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Congress-led state government for the deterioration of law and order in Rajasthan. Speaking at his third rally in a fortnight in the poll-bound state, Modi accused the Rajasthan government of prioritising its vote bank over the welfare of the populace.

Addressing the audience at Ravan ka Chabutara grounds in Gehlot's Sardarpura Assembly constituency in Jodhpur, Modi drew attention to the communal violence in Jodhpur last year. He questioned the state government's response during the crisis, criticising Congress for its appeasement policies. Modi further accused them of neglecting law and order, which led to disturbances during various festivals.

"When Jodhpur was burning during the riots, what was the chief minister doing? When innocent people were being killed due to the violence here, what was the Congress doing?" he asked.

Modi also highlighted the state's law and order situation's impact on investment and trade. He asserted that the Congress was more concerned about its political interests than the well-being of Rajasthan.

He questioned the Congress' commitment to the nation, alleging that the party opposed India's increasing global influence.

Referring to the infamous "red diary" purportedly containing records of Congress corruption, Modi stated that revealing its secrets necessitated the formation of a BJP government in Rajasthan.

"You all have heard about the 'red diary'. It is said to contain every dark deed of Congress corruption. If you want the secrets of this red diary to be revealed, it is essential for you to form a BJP government here," he stated.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot dismissed the existence of a red diary, labelling it a conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"The 'lal diary' conspiracy, which has now unravelled, was hatched at the BJP headquarters," he said. The "red diary" was allegedly held by sacked minister Rajendra Gudha, who claimed that it contained financial transactions involving the chief minister.

Modi criticised the Gehlot administration for hindering the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission on drinking water. He promised that a BJP government in Rajasthan would focus on development, eliminate corruption, and create employment opportunities. He also spotlighted the Centre's recent decision to reduce cooking gas cylinder prices for Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries, which would benefit 70 lakh families in Rajasthan.

"The BJP government at the Centre is making every effort for the development of Rajasthan, but it is disheartening to see the situation here," he remarked.





Modi concluded his address by asserting that poverty reduction in the country had been rapid due to policies implemented after 2014. He stated that 13.5 million people had emerged from poverty in just five years.

The state Assembly elections in Rajasthan and four other states are slated to occur later this year. The Rajasthan Assembly has 200 seats up for election. Historically, the BJP and Congress have been the major players in the state, with Congress securing a majority in the last elections in 2018.



(With agency inputs)

