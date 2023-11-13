For his fourth term as CM, Gehlot faces challenge of job creation

In his quest for a fourth term, the chief minister confronts the dual dilemma of rising unemployment and overskilled workers labouring for underpaid jobs in Rajasthan. ASHISH TIWARI reports from Jaipur

Even as the date for the Rajasthan Assembly polls approaches, an intriguing development has unfolded on the state’s unemployment front.

Upen Yadav, who grappled with joblessness for over a decade and champions the cause of the state’s unemployed youth, has secured a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket from the Shahpura constituency in Jaipur.