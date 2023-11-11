Cong fulfilling Jinnah's vision: Himanta on Telangana minority declaration'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday lashed out at the Congress for its minority declaration' in poll-bound Telangana, claiming that the party is fulfilling the vision of Mohammad Ali Jinnah's Muslim League.

In an apparent reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi without naming him, the BJP leader alleged that those who have appropriated the Gandhi surname have revived the policies of Jinnah.

The Congress' Minority Declaration released on Thursday said that if the party comes to power in Telangana, it would ensure fair reservation for all backward classes including, minorities in jobs, education and government schemes.

In a series of posts of X, Sarma wrote: In my long political career I could have never imagined that Cong will stoop so low in their attempt to capture the vote bank of one religion. By coming up with religion specific manifestos, Cong is fulfilling the vision of Mohammed Ali Jinnah's Muslim League.

Sharing a screenshot of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's minority declaration, Sarma said all Bharatiyas should question the Congress if its slogan of "Jitni Abadi Utna Haq a smokescreen to bring back the illegal reservation for Muslims?



Hailing the caste survey conducted by the Bihar government, Gandhi had on October 2 used the phrase Jitni Abadi Utna Haq' (rights should be proportionate to population) in a post on X.

Sarma also asked whether taxpayers' money should be used to pay salaries for Mullahs and fund other divisive schemes.

The Congress has said that if voted to power in Telangana in the November 30 assembly elections, it would increase the budget up to Rs 4,000 crore annually towards minority welfare, besides conducting the caste census within six months.

The party also promised Rs 1,000 crore per annum to provide subsidised loans to jobless minority youths and women.

Sarma said Mahatma Gandhi had led his life in fighting the separate electorate system advocated by Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

And now those who have appropriated the Gandhi surname have revived the policies of Jinnah. This insult to our Swatantra Senani will neither be forgiven nor forgotten, the chief minister added.