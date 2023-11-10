Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / T'gana polls: Cong releases Minority Declaration, promises Rs 4k cr budget

T'gana polls: Cong releases Minority Declaration, promises Rs 4k cr budget

The "Minority Declaration" released on Thursday, said it will ensure fair reservation for all backward classes including, minorities in jobs, education and government schemes

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Congress

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 11:02 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Telangana Congress has said it would increase the budget up to Rs 4,000 crore annually towards minority welfare, besides conducting the caste census within six months after coming to power, if elected in the November 30 assembly polls.

The "Minority Declaration" released on Thursday, said it will ensure fair reservation for all backward classes including, minorities in jobs, education and government schemes.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Additionally, the Congress promised Rs 1,000 crore per annum to provide subsidised loans to jobless minority youth and women.

Under the Abdul Kalam Taufa-e-Taleem Scheme, the party said it would provide financial assistance of Rs five lakh to Muslim, Christian, Sikh, and other minority youths upon completing M.Phil and Ph.D programmes, it said.

The Declaration said a monthly honorarium of Rs 10,000-Rs 12,000 for priests of all religions including Imams, Muezzins, Khadims, Pastors and Granthis.

The party promised to establish "Telangana Sikh Minority Finance Corporation" besides conducting special recruitment to fill Urdu medium teachers.

The houseless minority communities will be provided sites and Rs 5 lakh for construction of a house.

Newly wed couples belonging to minority communities will be given Rs 1.6 lakh, the Declaration added.

Also Read

Mohammed Siraj's historic spell against Sri Lanka creates many records

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul Gandhi

TPCC considers offering 10 gm gold to eligible women during their wedding

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

Telangana polls LIVE: CM K Chandrashekar Rao files nomination from Gajwel

I-T raids at residences, offices of T'gana Cong candidate Srinivas Reddy

Telangana polls LIVE: Janasena releases names of 8 candidates for polls

T'gana polls: After pact with BJP, Janasena releases list of 8 candidates

PM Modi seeks votes on caste basis, but neglects OBCs: AIMIM chief Owaisi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CongressTelanganawelfare schemes

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XI

World Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talks

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody's

IIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector

Next Story