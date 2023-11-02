Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

The nomination filing process for the November 30 Telangana Assembly poll in would begin on Friday with a gazette notification being issued for the conduct of election.

Nominations can be filed from 11 AM to 3 PM on working days from November 3 to 10, an official release said on Thursday.

The nominations would be scrutinized on November 13 and November 15 is the last date for withdrawal of candidatures, according to the schedule of election.

Polling would be held on November 30 and counting of votes would be taken up on December 3.