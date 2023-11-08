Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / PM Modi seeks votes on caste basis, but neglects OBCs: AIMIM chief Owaisi

PM Modi seeks votes on caste basis, but neglects OBCs: AIMIM chief Owaisi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is appealing for votes on caste identity, but does not want to do justice to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (File Photo)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 10:35 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is appealing for votes on caste identity, but does not want to do justice to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Wednesday.

PM Modi on Tuesday night in a post on "X" said the countdown to a BJP chief minister of Telangana who belongs to the Backward Communities began from Lal Bahadur Shastri stadium in the city where he addressed a poll rally.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Reacting to that, Owaisi on "X" also said PM Modi promises to remove reservations for backward Muslims, opposes the 27 per cent OBC quota and did not remove the 50 per cent ceiling on reservations.

"PM is appealing for votes on caste identity, but does not want to do justice to OBCsWhen I say that Muslims are underrepresented in Indian politics, I am called anti-national & communal. Modi is desperate and it's showing," the Hyderabad MP said.

Hitting out at the alleged 'parivaarvad' mindset of the Congress and BRS, Modi on Tuesday here said these parties will never make a backward caste candidate the Chief Minister of Telangana, and promised that if voted to power in the state the BJP would make a person from the BC community the CM.

He was addressing a 'BC Atma Gourava Sabha' (backward classes self-respect meeting) organised by the BJP ahead of the November 30 Assembly elections.

"Coming to Hyderabad is always special and even more special is to come back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri stadium in the city. I can never forget my rally here in 2013. That time, it marked the start of a journey to elect an OBC PM. Today, from this very venue begins the countdown to a BJP CM of Telangana who belongs to the Backward Communities," Modi said on "X" last night.

Also Read

Congress, BJP in war of words over caste census ahead of MP elections

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Rahul Gandhi's caste census: Will the Congress gain from OBC politics?

Rajasthan polls: AIMIM chief Owaisi to hold public meeting in Jaipur today

Environment of hatred created in India, Muslims targeted in Nuh: Owaisi

BJP helping BRS to win in Telangana, to get support in 2024 polls: Cong

Telangana assembly polls: BJP announces fourth list of 12 candidates

Telangana polls: Asaduddin Owaisi begins door-to-door campaign in Hyderabad

Rs 498 crore in cash and items seized since MCC enforced in Telangana

PM Modi to attend BJP's meeting of backward classes in Hyderabad today

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiAsaduddin OwaisiTelanganaAssembly ElectionCaste politicsOBC reservation

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh polls

Over 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double ton

World Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi air quality 'severe', farm fires account for one-third pollution

Odd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: Experts

Rural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report

Next Story