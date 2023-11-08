T'gana polls: After pact with BJP, Janasena releases list of 8 candidates

After clinching a seat-sharing agreement with the BJP, actor Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena party has announced its list of eight candidates for the November 30 Assembly polls in Telangana.

M Umadevi, the lone woman candidate, will be contesting from Aswaraopeta (ST) constituency while Janasena Telangana in-charge Shankar Goud will be fielded in Tandur segment, according to the list released by the party on Tuesday.

The Janasena fielded M Prem Kumar from Kukatpally, Mekala Satish Reddy (Kodad), M Ramakrishna (Khammam), L Surender Rao (Kothagudem), Lakshman Goud (Nagarkurnool) and Sampath Nayak from Wyra.

The actor-cum-politician participated in the 'BC Atma Gourava Sabha' (backward classes self-respect meeting) organised by the BJP here on Tuesday and shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.