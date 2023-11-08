Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / T'gana polls: After pact with BJP, Janasena releases list of 8 candidates

T'gana polls: After pact with BJP, Janasena releases list of 8 candidates

After clinching a seat-sharing agreement with the BJP, actor Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena party has announced its list of eight candidates for the November 30 Assembly polls in Telangana.

Press Trust of India Hyderabad

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 10:36 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

After clinching a seat-sharing agreement with the BJP, actor Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena party has announced its list of eight candidates for the November 30 Assembly polls in Telangana.

M Umadevi, the lone woman candidate, will be contesting from Aswaraopeta (ST) constituency while Janasena Telangana in-charge Shankar Goud will be fielded in Tandur segment, according to the list released by the party on Tuesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Janasena fielded M Prem Kumar from Kukatpally, Mekala Satish Reddy (Kodad), M Ramakrishna (Khammam), L Surender Rao (Kothagudem), Lakshman Goud (Nagarkurnool) and Sampath Nayak from Wyra.

The actor-cum-politician participated in the 'BC Atma Gourava Sabha' (backward classes self-respect meeting) organised by the BJP here on Tuesday and shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read

BJP eyes grand show of strength of its alliance, 38 parties to attend

YSR Cong to attend new Parliament building inauguration amid Oppn boycott

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Fans praise Ranveer-Alia performance

Kalyan Jewellers extends rally on strong Q1 biz update; zooms 59% in 1 mth

Cong Prez Kharge calls meeting to discuss 'ordinance' issue in Delhi

PM Modi seeks votes on caste basis, but neglects OBCs: AIMIM chief Owaisi

BJP helping BRS to win in Telangana, to get support in 2024 polls: Cong

Telangana assembly polls: BJP announces fourth list of 12 candidates

Telangana polls: Asaduddin Owaisi begins door-to-door campaign in Hyderabad

Rs 498 crore in cash and items seized since MCC enforced in Telangana

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TelanganaBJPPolitics

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh polls

Over 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double ton

World Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi air quality 'severe', farm fires account for one-third pollution

Odd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: Experts

Rural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report

Next Story