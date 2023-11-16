Home / Elections / Telangana Elections / News / Telangana elections: People don't trust BJP, Congress anymore, says KCR

Telangana elections: People don't trust BJP, Congress anymore, says KCR

CM KCR urged people to cast their votes with caution, evaluating the character of the candidates

BS Web Team New Delhi
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 12:41 PM IST
Attacking both the Congress and BJP, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) said that nobody trusts national parties anymore and regional parties will play a key role in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. KCR addressed multiple "Praja Ashirvada" meetings in Bodahn, Nizamabad Urban, Yellareddy, and Medak Assembly segments. He said that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will outdo its opponents and emerge as a key national party, winning a majority of Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

Besides KCR, MLAs Shakil Amer, Bigala Ganesh Gupta, Jajala Surender, and Padma Devender Reddy also attended these meetings in their respective constituencies. The DC report said that KCR's daughter and MLC K Kavitha and Minister T Harish Rao joined CM KCR in the meeting organised in Nizamabad Urban.

KCR blamed the Congress for the misery of people in Telangana state and said, "With a new face, Congress is trying to rule the people of Telangana as if it was not responsible for 58 years of misery due to the merger of Telangana with Andhra."

He also attacked Rahul Gandhi for saying that he wanted to throw the Dharani Portal into the Bay of Bengal. He said if the Congress leader were to do so, the farmers of the Telangana state would automatically drown in the Arabian Sea. CM KCR also said that Congress leaders Uttam Kumar Reddy Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A Revanth Reddy were targeting the Rythu Bandhu scheme and 24X7 power supply in the state without any reason.

CM KCR urged people to cast their votes with caution, evaluating the character of the candidates. He said, "The vote will decide your future for the next five years and political maturity is needed among people."

The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, held a press conference on October 9 to announce the election schedule for the five poll-bound states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana. The results will be announced on December 3.

