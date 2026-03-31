Tennis legend Leander Paes joins BJP ahead of West Bengal elections

Paes met with BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Kolkata last week, which had sparked speculation about his political move. However, it remains unclear whether he will contest the upcoming polls.

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Who is Leander Paes?

Born in Kolkata, Paes, 52, is among the most accomplished doubles tennis players in the history of the sport. In a career spanning nearly three decades, he won multiple Grand Slam titles and an Olympic tennis medal, the only Indian to do so.

His contribution to sport has been recognised with some of India’s highest honours, including the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan.

Paes also holds the distinction of representing India in seven consecutive Olympic Games from 1992 to 2016. He also spent 37 weeks as number 1 in the world rankings in doubles, and won 54 doubles titles on the ATP tour. He retired from professional tennis in 2020. After his retirement, he became the face of tennis broadcasting, helping expand professional tennis.