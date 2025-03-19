Anurag Kashyap praises Adolescence, calls Netflix India 'morally corrupt'

Maverick filmmaker Anurag Kashyap praised the recently released British crime drama series Adolescence. He said that he is “envious and jealous that someone can go and make that.”

While praising the crime drama series, the Gangs of Wasseypur director took the opportunity to expose the Netflix top bosses' 'hypocrisy' and ‘lack of courage’ in India. Calling the Netflix India team ‘dishonest and morally corrupt,’ Kashyap also talked about zero possibility of making a show like Adolescence in India.

Anurag praises Adolescence

Adolescence received acclaim from people across the world. Each episode of the show has been captured through a single shot. Anurag Kashyap who himself has created some highly acclaimed movies like Black Friday, Dev D, Gangs of Wasseypur etc, couldn't hold himself from praising the British crime series.

The renowned filmmaker shared a post on Instagram praising Adolescence, “Just binge watched Adolescence . I am numb and envious and jealous that someone can go and make that . The performances from the Child actor Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham, who is not just playing the father but is also the co creator of the show. The amount of hard work that has gone in the show. I can’t even imagine the rehearsals and prep they did , so they could shoot every episode in a single shot . What geniuses the cinematographer Matthew Lewis and Philip Barantinini the filmmaker are. It’s better than any film or anything I’ve seen . It takes its time , it is courageous in not missing a single nuance . Jack Thorne the co creator , congratulations to all of you people and your team. Definitely not possible to pull it off without a great team and determination to pull it off. My grouse with Neflix India in comments .”

Anurag called Ted and Bella Ted hypocrite

He also talked about Prateik Gandhi’s series in his post and wrote, “This hypocrisy of Ted and Bella vis a vis the indian market of 1.4 billion people , where there only interest is increase in subscriptions and nothing else.” He took example of the Netflix’s upcoming show Saare Jahan Se Acha, starring Prateik Gandhi, and how it has been shot twice and saw a change of directors to shed a light on the situation in Netflix India. “There was a time when Eric Barmack would reach out on Facebook to creat something with Netflix to now where they send you a shot show like “saare jahan se achcha “ – which wasn’t even written properly and half baked . Which by the way has already changed directors and been shot twice (inevitably).”

Reaction to Anurag’s post

Anurag's post received mixed reactions not just from fans but people from the entertainment industry also shared their thoughts in the comment section. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur while agreeing with his words says, “I completely agree with you Anurag. Adolocence is absolutely brilliant.”

Also Read

A user who is not happy with the final episode said, “Unpopular opinion but the last episode was average as compared to the first 4 episodes.”

"Just wish they had renewed Kaos for season 2. It's the best show I've seen in ages," another user said.