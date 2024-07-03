'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' release date postponed on exhibitors' request

Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' release has been postponed. The makers announced on Tuesday that the release of the upcoming movie has been delayed at the request of exhibitors and the distribution fraternity. The movie was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on July 5, 2024.

The production company informed about the movie's postponement through a social media post which read, “Dear Friends, on request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. New Release date to be announced soon.”

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Trailer

The trailer of the movie opens with a voiceover by Ajay Devgn, portraying the role of Krishna, who is deeply in love with Vasudha, portrayed by Tabu. The trailer gives the glimpse of the movie that spans over two decades from 2002 to 2023. The love story of Krishna and Vasudha was intervened by fate leading the duo into unforeseen circumstances including a stint in prison.

Watch the trailer here:

About Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Neeraj Pandey-directed ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ is an upcoming Hindi-language romantic thriller featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the pivotal roles along with Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar. The soundtrack and background score of the movie was composed by M.M. Kreem, and the lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Sangeeta Ahir under the banner of Friday Filmworks, NH Studioz, and Panorama Studios.