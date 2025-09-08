Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff sells luxury Mumbai flat for Rs 15.6 crore

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has sold his luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Khar for Rs 15.60 crore, according to property registration records reviewed by Square Yards. The transaction was registered this month on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra.
Prime property in Khar
Khar is among Mumbai’s most established and high-value real estate markets. The neighbourhood offers a mix of premium residential and commercial spaces, attracting both homebuyers and investors. Its connectivity through the Western Express Highway, upcoming metro corridors and proximity to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Lower Parel and Mumbai airport make it a sought-after location.
The property sold by Shroff is located in Rustomjee Paramount, a well-known residential development in the area.
· Carpet area: 1,989.72 sq. ft. (184.85 sq. m.)
· Built-up area: 2,189 sq. ft. (203.34 sq. m.)
· Car parking: Three spaces included in the deal
The transaction attracted a stamp duty of Rs 93.60 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.
From purchase to sale
Square Yards’ analysis of IGR data suggests Shroff had bought the property in 2018 for Rs 11.62 crore. With the sale at Rs 15.60 crore, the actor booked a decent appreciation over seven years.
Making his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Heropanti, Shroff carved a niche with action roles, martial arts and dance skills. Over the years, he has built a strong fan base for his on-screen stunts and off-screen fitness routines.