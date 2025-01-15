Business Standard

Bigg Boss 18 Finale: First look of trophy unveiled; when and where to watch

Bigg Boss 18 Finale Date: The Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale is set to premiere on January 19, 2025. Here's all you need to know

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Big boss 18 Trohpy First Look: The highly anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 is set to take place this Sunday, January 19, 2025. Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18 has been one of the most thrilling seasons and more twists and turns still remain before the finale. 

Bigg Boss 18 Trophy: Prize money and trophy

Ahead of the Finale, Salman Khan unveiled the iconic trophy in a recent video that the winner of the Bigg Boss 18 takes place. The winner will also take home the cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. 
 
An infamous briefcase task could make its return which will allow the contestants to go home with a cash-filled briefcase and compromise the ultimate title. 
 

Check the First Look of Bigg Boss trophy here:

In a promotional clip Salman Khan could be seen building excitement for the day when he stated, “Iss saal ka sabse bada finale 19th January ki raat. Bigg Boss grand finale hone wala hai bahut bhi khaas.” He also hinted at the possibilty that Rajat Dalal could emerge as the winner, thanks to his growing popularity.

Who are the top 7 finalists Contestants of Bigg Boss 18?

The top 7 contestants of Bigg Boss 18 are:
  • Vivian Dsena, 
  • Rajat Dalal, 
  • Karan Veer Mehra, 
  • Shilpa Shirodkar, 
  • Avinash Mishra, 
  • Chum Darang, and 
  • Eisha Singh
Unofficial ratings shared by Bigg Boss Tak showed Shilpa Shirodkar and Eisha Singh at the bottom, Rajat Dalal and Karan Veer Mehra at the top two positions, followed by Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, and Avinash Mishra.

Bigg Boss 18 Finale Date and Time: When and where to watch?

The Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale will be telecast on January 19, 2025, at 9:30 PM on Colors TV. People who prefer streaming can watch it on Jio Cinema. While the final episode could last for three hours, fans are keen to see who will take home this coveted prize.

