Border 2 box office collection Day 19: Sunny Deol's movie crosses 464 crore

Border 2 box office: Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, has crossed the coveted ₹300 crore mark at the Indian box office. However, the war drama now appears to be slowing down, with collections stuck in single digits for over a week. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 earned around ₹2.5 crore on day 19 of its theatrical run, as per early estimates.
According to Bollywood Hungama, the film's global box office earning as of right now is Rs 464.22 cr, while the exact numbers are still pending. Despite the drop in box office collection, Border 2 is still Sunny Deol's second-highest earning movie. Gadar 2, which made about Rs 525 crore net at the local box office and Rs 686 crore internationally, is still his highest-grossing title to date.
The events of the 1971 India-Pakistan war served as the concept for Border 2. The joint operations of the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy during the fight are portrayed in the plot.
It is the spiritual follow-up to JP Dutta's 1997 hit film Border, and it was produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Krishan Kumar. Actors like Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty play important parts in Border 2.