Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Border 2 box office collection Day 18: War drama ready to enter 500 cr club

Border 2 box office collection Day 18: War drama ready to enter 500 cr club

Border 2, arrived in theatres on Jan 23, 2026. In the domestic market, the war drama has already surpassed ₹300 cr and has been doing well at the box office, although earnings dropped in between

Border 2 box office report

Border 2 box office report

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

On January 23, Border 2, the follow-up to the 1997 cult hit, debuted in theatres. The movie has already surpassed the ₹300 crore milestone in the domestic market and has been having a great run at the box office. Over the weekend, Border 2 posted good earnings on Saturday and Sunday.
 
Border 2, in spite of the slowdown, has become the second-highest-grossing movie for Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Interestingly, the movie had a clear window in theatres because no big releases were planned until March. On January 23, 2026, the war drama was released.

Border 2 box office collection day-wise

·        Week 1- ₹ 224.25 cr
 
 
·        Week 2- ₹ 70.15
 
·        Day 15- ₹ 2.85       

Also Read

Mardaani 3

Mardaani 3 box office collection Day 11: Rani Mukerji's cop film holds firm

Lahore 1947 cast

Aamir Khan's Lahore 1947 release date out: Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta reunite

Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan'

Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan release may be pushed beyond Eid: Report

In December 2025, Saregama announced it was forking out ₹325 crore for 28% in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's (left) firm; In 2024, Karan Johar (right) sold a 50% stake in Dharma Productions

Money comes to the movies: Fresh bets on film and OTT firms are good newspremium

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee breaks silence after FIR over Ghooskhor Pandat title row

 
·        Day 16- ₹ 5.25       
 
·        Day 17- ₹ 7.25       
 
·        Day 18- ₹ 1.85 - 2.12*
 
·        Day 19 (Feb 10)- ₹ 0.38 (Early Trends)
 
Total box office collection- ₹ 311.75 - 343.59.

Border 2 box office ‘occupancy’

Border 2 has reportedly registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 7.34% on its third Monday. Morning shows recorded an occupancy of 4.49%, while afternoon shows saw 8.12%. Evening shows registered at 7.89%, and night shows peaked at 8.84%. 
   
Mentioning figures, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X, “#Border2 [Week 3] Fri 3.12 cr, Sat 6.01 cr, Sun 8.45 cr. Total: ₹ 341.47 cr…#Border2 biz at a glance…Week 1: ₹ 244.97 cr Week 2: ₹ 78.92 cr Weekend 3: ₹ 17.58 cr Total: ₹ 341.47 cr.” 

About Border 2

The 1971 India-Pakistan War serves as the backdrop for Border 2. Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, and Anya Singh also play significant roles in the movie. Under the auspices of T-Series Films and J. P. Films, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta have provided financial support for the film.

More From This Section

Arijit Singh joins Anoushka Shankar on live concert

Arijit returns to stage with Anoushka Shankar days after quitting playback

The Raja Saab OTT release

OTT releases this week: The Raja Saab, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and more

Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda in Bhagam Bhag 2

Bhagam Bhag 2: Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda, Akshay Kumar set to return

Ram Charan's Peddi

Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi postponed; know new release date inside

Mirzapur- The Movie

Mirzapur release date out: Pankaj Tripathi returns on September 4, 2026

Topics : Bollywood box office Indian film industry film industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBiopol Chemicals IPOStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Apple CarPaly AI UpdateIndia US Trade DealTitan Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance