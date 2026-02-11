Border 2 box office collection Day 18: War drama ready to enter 500 cr club

On January 23, Border 2, the follow-up to the 1997 cult hit, debuted in theatres. The movie has already surpassed the ₹300 crore milestone in the domestic market and has been having a great run at the box office. Over the weekend, Border 2 posted good earnings on Saturday and Sunday.

Border 2, in spite of the slowdown, has become the second-highest-grossing movie for Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Interestingly, the movie had a clear window in theatres because no big releases were planned until March. On January 23, 2026, the war drama was released.

Border 2 box office collection day-wise

· Week 1- ₹ 224.25 cr

· Week 2- ₹ 70.15

· Day 15- ₹ 2.85

· Day 16- ₹ 5.25

· Day 17- ₹ 7.25

· Day 18- ₹ 1.85 - 2.12*

· Day 19 (Feb 10)- ₹ 0.38 (Early Trends)

Total box office collection- ₹ 311.75 - 343.59.

Border 2 box office ‘occupancy’

Border 2 has reportedly registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 7.34% on its third Monday. Morning shows recorded an occupancy of 4.49%, while afternoon shows saw 8.12%. Evening shows registered at 7.89%, and night shows peaked at 8.84%.

#Border2 continues to remain the first choice of moviegoers for the third consecutive weekend, performing very well on both Saturday and Sunday. Its dominance in mass pockets and the heartland is simply outstanding, once again emphasizing the tremendous potential of a well-made… pic.twitter.com/ww1iijFiyN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 9, 2026

ALSO READ: Mardaani 3 box office collection Day 11: Rani Mukerji's cop film holds firm Mentioning figures, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X, “#Border2 [Week 3] Fri 3.12 cr, Sat 6.01 cr, Sun 8.45 cr. Total: ₹ 341.47 cr…#Border2 biz at a glance…Week 1: ₹ 244.97 cr Week 2: ₹ 78.92 cr Weekend 3: ₹ 17.58 cr Total: ₹ 341.47 cr.”

About Border 2

The 1971 India-Pakistan War serves as the backdrop for Border 2. Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, and Anya Singh also play significant roles in the movie. Under the auspices of T-Series Films and J. P. Films, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta have provided financial support for the film.