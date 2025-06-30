Hollywood legend Brad Pitt has made a return to the big screen with his new sports drama F1. The film has received good reviews from audiences, who praised its engaging story and strong acting. It's also doing well at the box office.

F1 box office collections: Steady growth in India

As per early figures from Sacnilk, F1 earned around ₹8 crore (net) across India on its third day, for all language versions. This brings the film’s total Indian collection to ₹21.25 crore (net).

On its first Sunday, the film recorded an overall English occupancy rate of 47.01%, with 30.27% in the morning, 52.81% in the afternoon, 63.74% in the evening, and 41.23% at night.

F1 opened with decent numbers at the Indian box office, earning ₹5.5 crore on its first day. It gained momentum on day two with ₹7.75 crore, bringing the total to ₹13.25 crore in two days. F1 box office collection day-wise in India Day India Net Collection Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 5.5 Cr Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 7.75 Cr Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 8.15 Cr Total ₹ 21.4 Cr Global success and Apple Studios’ biggest debut Globally, F1 is off to a flying start. It has earned over $140 million (around ₹1,197 crore) during its opening weekend. In North America, its home market, the film brought in $55.6 million (approximately ₹476 crore).