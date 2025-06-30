Home / Entertainment / Brad Pitt's F1 earns $140M at global box office, Apple Studios' biggest hit

Brad Pitt's F1 earns $140M at global box office, Apple Studios' biggest hit

F1 box office collections: Brad Pitt's F1, based on Formula One racing, marks Apple Studios' biggest global theatrical debut, with Damson Idris also playing a key role in the film

F1 box office collections
F1 box office collections
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 3:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hollywood legend Brad Pitt has made a return to the big screen with his new sports drama F1. The film has received good reviews from audiences, who praised its engaging story and strong acting. It's also doing well at the box office.

F1 box office collections: Steady growth in India

As per early figures from Sacnilk, F1 earned around ₹8 crore (net) across India on its third day, for all language versions. This brings the film’s total Indian collection to ₹21.25 crore (net).
 
On its first Sunday, the film recorded an overall English occupancy rate of 47.01%, with 30.27% in the morning, 52.81% in the afternoon, 63.74% in the evening, and 41.23% at night.
 
F1 opened with decent numbers at the Indian box office, earning ₹5.5 crore on its first day. It gained momentum on day two with ₹7.75 crore, bringing the total to ₹13.25 crore in two days.

F1 box office collection day-wise in India

Day India Net Collection
Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 5.5 Cr
Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 7.75 Cr
Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 8.15 Cr
Total ₹ 21.4 Cr

Global success and Apple Studios’ biggest debut

Globally, F1 is off to a flying start. It has earned over $140 million (around ₹1,197 crore) during its opening weekend. In North America, its home market, the film brought in $55.6 million (approximately ₹476 crore).
 
F1 marks the biggest cinema release yet for Apple Studios. The action-packed sports drama also topped the US box office charts in 74 out of 78 international markets.
 
Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton. The cast also includes Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem. Hamilton himself makes a special appearance in the film.
 
The story follows a former Formula One driver, played by Brad Pitt, who returns to racing after 30 years in an effort to save his partner’s struggling team.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 10: Aamir's film sets record

Kannappa box office collection day 3: Vishnu Manchu film is his career-best

Popular Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias adds second show in Mumbai

Jitendra Kumar highest paid in Panchayat S4, earns ₹70K per episode: Report

PVR INOX sees film re-releases gaining traction amid BO uncertainty

Topics :EntertainmentmoviesHollywoodBox office

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story