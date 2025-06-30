Kannappa box office collection day 3: Vishnu Manchu film is his career-best

Kannappa box office collection day 3: Vishnu Manchu’s mythological action drama Kannappa is off to a solid start at the box office, raking in nearly ₹23 crore in India within its opening weekend. While it couldn't surpass HanuMan’s first weekend figures, Kannappa still marks the biggest opening of Vishnu's career. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film hit cinemas on Friday, June 27, and continues to draw in crowds with its grand visuals and devotional theme.

Backed by a wide pan-India release, the Telugu epic is holding strong at the box office. Featuring powerful cameos by Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal alongside lead star Vishnu Manchu, the film opened to packed theatres and generated massive buzz right from Day 1.

Kannappa box office collection Day 3 In India, Kannappa made ₹7.25 crore nett on Sunday, bringing its 3-day total to ₹23.75 crore, according to Sacnilk. On its first day, the movie made ₹9.35 crore, but on Saturday, it made ₹7.15 crore. ALSO READ: Great news for Hera Pheri 3 fans! Paresh Rawal confirms return to franchise On its first day in India, Kannappa made Rs 9.35 crore net and Rs 11 crore gross, according to Sacnilk. Additionally, the film made Rs 13 crore worldwide with a total of Rs 2 crore. The movie's collection on its first Saturday dropped to just Rs 5.94 crore net in India, bringing its total earnings to Rs 15.29 crore.

Kannappa box office ‘occupancy’ Kannappa is doing well in Telugu. In the afternoon and evening shows, the movie had a very high occupancy rate. The theatre occupancy for Kannappa's Tamil adaptation: The occupancy rate for morning shows was 16.15%, afternoon shows increased to nearly 36.11%, evening shows had 22.22%, and night shows had 21.97%. ALSO READ | Kannappa reactions: Prabhas to Akshay Kumar-'pure fire', say first viewers It was 25.08% in the morning, but it increased to 51.16% in the afternoon and 50.75% in the evening. The occupancy rate for the night shows was 32.72% as well. Kannappa vs Other movies For comparison, when HanuMan, starring Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja, hit theatres in 2024, the movie was an unexpected hit. With an opening weekend gross of ₹40.65 crore, the movie outperformed other star-led films including Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh's Saindhav, and Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga.

After launching at ₹4.5 crore on Thursday, the movie made ₹24.65 crore in just two days. The only movie Kannappa has to contend with is Kuberaa, which opened in theatres last week and has already brought in ₹75.7 crore net in India. Kannappa: Cast and Crew In the film, a daring devotee of Lord Shiva's journey is chronicled against a visually stunning and emotionally impactful backdrop. Vishnu, Prabhas, Prahanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, and Madhoo are among the lead actors in Kannappa.