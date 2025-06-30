Home / Entertainment / Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 10: Aamir's film sets record

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 10: Aamir's film sets record

Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' has surpassed ₹100 crore in the second weekend and become Khan's sixth highest-grossing film. Taare Zameen Par sequel was released in theatres on June 20

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 12:07 PM IST
Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par wrapped up its second weekend on a high, continuing its impressive run at the box office. Now ranked as the sixth highest-grossing film in India this year, the movie marks a major comeback for Bollywood’s 'Mr Perfectionist'. Released on June 20, the film was promoted as a spiritual sequel to the acclaimed 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par.
 
After surpassing the lifetime earnings of "Ghajini" (2008), the RS Prasanna-directed film is now aiming to beat "Thugs of Hindostan" (Rs 151.3 crore) in its second week of release. On its second Sunday, Sitaare Zameen Par's box office collection was almost Rs 14.50 crore nett, bringing its 10-day total to Rs 122.65 crore.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 10 (Source: Sacnilk)

Week 1: Rs 88.9 crore
Friday: Rs 6.65 crore
Saturday: Rs 12.6 crore
Sunday: Rs 14.50 crore
Total: Rs 122.65 crore. 
 
As Day 10 approaches, Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to bring in an estimated Rs 14.50 crore (in all languages), bringing its total Indian box office collection to around Rs 122.65 crore.
 
At the domestic box office, the emotional drama recently surpassed the Rs 100 crore club. Sacnilk claims that Sitaare Zameen Par made an astounding Rs 12.75 crore on its second Saturday, up from Rs 6.65 crore on Friday. It is interesting to note that Saturday's revenue even exceeded the movie's first-day collection. This increase has brought the movie's total Indian box office to Rs 108.30 crore.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office ‘occupancy’

The movie's overall Hindi occupancy on Sunday, June 29, 2025, was 42.89%. A gradual rise increased throughout the day, peaking at 64.32% in the evening, 34.32% at night, morning shows at 22.87%, and afternoon shows at 50.05%. Growing curiosity and positive word-of-mouth have kept the movie moving on into its second week.  ALSO READ: Great news for Hera Pheri 3 fans! Paresh Rawal confirms return to franchise

Sitaare Zameen Par: About the film 

Aamir Khan's 2007 masterpiece 'Taare Zameen Par' is seen as having a spiritual sequel in 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. The lead role of Darsheel Safary's portrayal of Ishaan, a 'dyslexic' boy, was the subject of the first part, which moved viewers nationwide with its sensitive depiction of learning disabilities. Vipin Sharma and Tisca Chopra were also featured.
 
In contrast, Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit created the sports comedic drama, Sitaare Zameen Par. It chronicles the experiences of 10 people with disabilities who are mentored by a basketball coach (Aamir). The film was released on June 20, 2025.

Sitaare Zameen Par Cast

Lead roles:
 
Aamir Khan,
Genelia D Souza,
Aroush Datta, 
Gopi Krishna Varma, 
Samvit Desai, 
Vedant Sharma, 
Ayush Bhansali, 
Ashish Pendse, 
Rishi Shahani, 
Rishabh Jain, 
Naman Mishra and 
Simran Mangeshkar made their Hindi cinema debut with the film.
 
Supporting cast:
 
Dolly Ahluwalia, 
Gurpal Singh, Brijendra Kala, and 
Ankita Sehgal.
 

 

Topics :Aamir Khan Indian Box OfficeBollywood box office

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

