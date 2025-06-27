Jitendra Kumar highest paid in Panchayat S4, earns ₹70K per episode: Report

Panchayat S4 Cast Fee: ‘Panchayat’ continues to be one of India’s most beloved web series, celebrated for its heartfelt storytelling, understated humour, and endearing characters. With Season 4 now streaming, viewers are once again drawn into the charming, eventful lives of the residents of Phulera village.

While the show is often praised for its stellar writing and performances, a recent NDTV report has shed light on the earnings of the main cast members in the latest season, and some of the figures may surprise fans.

Jitendra Kumar is the highest paid actor

Jitendra Kumar, who portrays Abhishek Tripathi, popularly known as Sachiv Ji, is reportedly the highest-paid actor of Season 4. He received around Rs 70,000 per episode, bringing his total for the eight-episode season to approximately Rs 5.6 lakh. Kumar has a central role to play and is the most popular character of the series.

Neena Gupta is second highest earner Veteran actress Neena Gupta, who plays Manju Devi, the elected Pradhan of Phulera, earned an estimated Rs 50,000 per episode, totalling Rs 4 lakh for the season. Her performance continues to be a fan favourite and remains central to the show’s appeal. Raghubir Yadav and the supporting cast's salaries Raghubir Yadav, seen as Brij Bhushan Dubey (Pradhan Ji), reportedly took home Rs 40,000 per episode, amounting to around Rs 3.2 lakh. Chandan Roy, known for playing Vikas, earned about Rs 20,000 per episode, bringing his total to Rs 1.6 lakh. Faisal Malik, who portrays Prahlad Chacha, is also believed to have earned a similar amount, though this has not been officially confirmed. These figures have not been independently verified by ETimes.

Panchayat Season 4: All cast salary Actor Character Name Reported Pay per Episode Total for 8 Episodes Jitendra Kumar Abhishek Tripathi (Sachiv Ji) ₹70,000 ₹5.6 lakh Neena Gupta Manju Devi (Pradhan) ₹50,000 ₹4 lakh Raghubir Yadav Brij Bhushan Dubey (Pradhan Ji) ₹40,000 ₹3.2 lakh Chandan Roy Vikas ₹20,000 ₹1.6 lakh Faisal Malik Prahlad Chacha ~₹20,000 (unconfirmed) ~₹1.6 lakh (estimated) About Panchayat Season 4 The plot of Season 4 centres on a tense local election. Manju Devi and Kranti Devi go head-to-head in a battle to become the next Pradhan of Phulera. While the women are the official candidates, their husbands, Brij Bhushan and Banrakas, take charge of the campaigning, adding layers of humour, rivalry, and village drama.