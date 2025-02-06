Main Hoon Na 2: Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan to reunite for the sequel

Main Hoon Na 2: and Farah Khan are reportedly working on the sequel of the blockbuster movie Main Hoon Na, which was the directorial debut of Farah Khan. The movie became a classic and cemented Farah Khan’s position as a successful filmmaker. Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan are reportedly working on the sequel of the blockbuster movie Main Hoon Na, which was the directorial debut of Farah Khan. The movie became a classic and cemented Farah Khan’s position as a successful filmmaker.

Latest reports claim that the duo are back again and working together on Main Hoon Na 2. Farah is working on its script along with in-house writers at Red Chillies and if the movie goes on the floor it will be released under Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.

SRK asked Farah and team to work honestly: Reports

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan are working together in Main Hoon Na 2. Reports claim Shah Rukh Khan has told his team to work seriously on the movie and does not want this project to just play on nostalgia. Khan asked Farah and the in-house team to work honestly on the screenplay and come up with something that surpasses the impact of the first part on moviegoers.

“SRK is clear to not make a sequel just for the sake of it and is well aware of the fan following that Main Hoon Na has among the cinema-going audience. He has asked Farah and his in-house team of writers to honestly work on the screenplay and come up with something that surpasses the impact of first part. He is expected to hear the first draft by mid-2025 and then take a call on the same. The script is presently in the development stage,” a source close to the development told media.

The first draft is expected to be ready by mid-2025 as the script is currently under development.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movies

Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming Siddharth Anand's King, which is expected to hit theatres next year. King will also star Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma. Written by Sujoy Ghosh and directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is expected to be a gangster drama.

Apart from this, he is working on the next instalment of YRF Spy Universe, Pathaan 2.