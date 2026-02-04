BTS Comeback 2026: Netflix to stream K-Pop group concert and documentary

With K-pop supergroup BTS gearing up to release their fifth studio album Arirang on March 20, followed by a massive global tour, Netflix has announced a special live-streamed event in collaboration with HYBE. Titled BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG, the Seoul-based celebration of the album launch will take place on March 21 and stream live worldwide on Netflix, giving fans across the globe a front-row seat to the band’s much-awaited comeback.

Apart from this, BTS: The Return, a feature-length documentary directed by Bao Nguyen that follows the septet's reunion after a break, will also be available on Netflix on March 27, 2026.

Netflix on BTS comeback Netflix shared a post on its Instagram handle and stated, "BTS X NETFLIX. BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG @ March 21 8 pm KST / 4 am PST BTS will perform at historic Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul. LIVE worldwide exclusively on Netflix. BTS: THE RETURN, DOCUMENTARY FILM @ March 27 BTS: THE RETURN, a documentary film showcasing the making of their comeback album ARIRANG. Only on Netflix," says the caption. About the BTS comeback live concert 2026 The septet—RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook—will conduct a comeback performance during the event, which is scheduled to take place at the ancient Gwanghwamun.

This performance will be directed by British director Hamish Hamilton, who has directed the Super Bowl halftime performances since 2010 and many other live events, including the Academy Awards. ALSO READ: BTS announce 2026-2027 world tour; ticket booking, prices full dates & more Following a three-year break during which the members completed their necessary military enlistment in South Korea and worked on solo projects, including albums and performances, fans from all over the world have been anxiously anticipating the group's return this year. More about the BTS comeback documentary on Netflix Netflix has stated that the documentary, which will be directed by Bao Nguyen, who has previously produced the documentaries The Stringer: The Man Who Took The Photo (2025) and The Greatest Night In Pop (2024), will be a portrait of resiliency, brotherhood, and reinvention as the group works on their new music in Los Angeles, explores their creative processes, and advances their musical journey.