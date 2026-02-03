The makers of the much-anticipated Ranveer Singh sequel Dhurandhar 2 have run into legal trouble ahead of its release. An FIR has been filed against the film’s location manager for the alleged unauthorised use of a drone during filming in South Mumbai’s Fort area.

The accusation alleges that Rinku Rajpal Valmiki failed to secure the necessary authorisation to operate a drone in the high-security Fort area of the city. As a result, on February 1, a formal complaint was filed against him at the MRA Marg Police Station. The release date of Dhurandhar 2 is set for March 19, 2026.

The complaint against Dhurandhar 2 makers It is believed that the drone was utilised to film a certain scene without adhering to security regulations. According to NDTV, despite the location's sensitivity, no official authorisation was requested from the relevant authorities. Aerial filming in the Fort region, which is renowned for its administrative significance and strict security, requires several levels of approval. ALSO READ: Dhurandhar: The Revenge poster out Additional information shows that the alleged breach happened after the filming had been going on for a few days. The unit was filming on February 1st, the third day of the schedule, with Sanjay Dutt present at the set. The ancient Fort section has been completely renovated since January 30 to resemble an old, crowded Pakistani alley. The issue has not yet been addressed in an official statement from the production.