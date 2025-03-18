Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / 'Chhaava' registers record-breaking 12 million ticket sales on BookMyShow

'Chhaava' registers record-breaking 12 million ticket sales on BookMyShow

The movie, which hails from Maddock Films, has amassed over Rs 550 crore net at the domestic box office

Vicky Kaushal, Chhaava

"Chhaava" has witnessed phenomenal response from across the country, especially in key markets.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vicky Kaushal's "Chhaava" has become the first Hindi film to register 12 million ticket sales on BookMyShow, the ticketing platform said on Tuesday.

Released on February 14, the Laxman Utekar-directed film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Maratha Empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Kaushal stars in the titular role, while actor Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife, Yesubai.

The movie, which hails from Maddock Films, has amassed over Rs 550 crore net at the domestic box office.

In a statement, Ashish Saksena, COO of cinemas, BookMyShow said the film's ticket sales has surpassed the 2024 blockbuster "Stree 2", starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

 

"In a historic achievement that has redefined the Indian cinema landscape, 'Chhaava' has blazed past all previous records to become the first Hindi film ever to cross the monumental 12 million ticket sale milestone on BookMyShow.

Also Read

Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

India vs England 3rd ODI ticket price, how to buy tickets for Ahmedabad ODI

Coldplay

Coldplay concert in Mumbai: BookMyShow issues guidelines; check details

concert, music festival

Concerts, live events, movie re-releases rule entertainment in 2024: Report

Diljit Dosanjh

Ahead of Diljit Dosanjh's show, ED raids in 5 cities over illegal ticket sales

Coldplay ticket row: BookMyShow lodges FIR to prevent ticket scalping

Coldplay ticket row: BookMyShow lodges FIR to prevent ticket scalping

"This extraordinary accomplishment sees 'Chhaava' surpassing even the blockbuster 'Stree 2', creating a new benchmark in the industry," Saksena said.

According to Saksena, "Chhaava" has witnessed phenomenal response from across the country, especially in key markets like Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Nashik, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Lucknow.

"It's a cultural phenomenon that demonstrates the enduring power of authentic storytelling rooted in our rich history. 'Chhaava's' record-shattering success reinforces our conviction that when powerful narratives meet exceptional performances, magic happens on screen that resonates deeply with Indian audiences," he added.

"Chhaava" also stars Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Neil Bhoopalam, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta and Vineet Kumar Singh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ghatak movie is set to re-release

Sunny Deol's cult classic 'Ghatak' to re-release in theatres on this date

Pushpa 2

Pushpa 3 confirmed! Producer reveals Allu Arjun's film schedule and more

War 2

War 2 release date: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's movie to release on this date

The Diplomat

The Diplomat box office collection Day 3: John Abraham film nears Rs 15 cr

Meet Srikanth Bolla, the new judge of Shark Tank India season 4

Srikanth Bolla joins Shark Tank India as the newest 'Shark': Who is he?

Topics : BookMyShow Bollywood Vicky Kaushal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEIIT JAM Result 2025CBSE 10th Computer Paper AnalysisStarlink Debut in India SoonIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon