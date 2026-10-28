CID actor Shivaji Satam mourns creator BP Singh's death, calls him a mentor

Veteran television producer and director Brijendra Pal Singh, popularly known as BP Singh, died on October 27, 2026, aged 77, reportedly following a massive heart attack. His death has left the television industry mourning the loss of the creative force behind popular shows such as CID and Aahat.

Actor Shivaji Satam, who became a household name playing ACP Pradyuman in CID, remembered the director as a longtime friend, mentor, and partner. In an interview, Shivaji discussed their relationship and Singh's commitment to his career.

ACP Pradyuman mourns on BP Singh's death

Speaking to Variety India, Satam described Singh's death as the end of a defining chapter in his life.

“The biggest chapter of my life is over today. He was a great man, a great friend. I learned everything from him. I came from the theatre. I knew how to act on stage. But BP Singh taught me how to deliver in front of the camera, how to be larger than life when required. He explained magnification so well. He was a wonderful teacher,” he stated. Reflecting on their friendship, Satam acknowledged that, like any long-standing relationship, theirs had its share of disagreements, but the bond endured. “In friendships, there are misunderstandings and fights, but it never went beyond that. He was there in all seasons of my life too. Our relationship cannot be narrowed down to one thing. He was an amazing, wonderful friend, and a friend who taught me so much,” he added.